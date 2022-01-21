I-95, Castor Avenue Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on Interstate 95 and Castor Avenue in Philadelphia for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, January 24, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) and the Girard Avenue interchanges;

Monday, January 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue and the I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges;

Tuesday, January 25, through Thursday, January 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 at the Essington Avenue/Bartram Avenue Interchange; and

Friday, January 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Castor Avenue between Wingohocking Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #