Press Releases

01/21/2022

Governor Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Giulietti Meet With New Amtrak President and CEO Stephen Gardner To Discuss Opportunities to Advance Rail in Connecticut

(NEW HAVEN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti today met in New Haven with the newly appointed president and CEO of Amtrak, Stephen Gardner, to discuss the partnership between the state and Amtrak and opportunities to advance rail infrastructure in Connecticut. During the meeting, Governor Lamont reinforced that now is the time to invest in rail infrastructure and bring faster trains to Connecticut, which will improve the state’s economy, growth, and quality of life.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorized $30 billion in competitive grants that will be available for the Northeast Corridor to improve rail performance. Initiatives within Governor Lamont’s TIME FOR CT initiative – which delivers a roadmap to bring faster and more frequent train service between Connecticut and New York – in addition to the Northeast Corridor Commission’s CONNECT NEC 2035 (C35) initiative – which aims to improve rail throughout the Northeast – all could benefit from robust competitive grant funding.

“Connecticut’s rail line is the lifeline of the northeast,” Governor Lamont said. “We have a partnership in Amtrak that has been successful over the years and we look forward to that continuing. I congratulate Stephen Gardner on his new appointment as president and CEO, and I know that together we will be able to implement the TIME FOR CT plan that will bring more services and amenities to the travelers in Connecticut.”

“The partnership between Amtrak and the Connecticut Department of Transportation is essential to the future of rail in Connecticut,” Commissioner Giulietti said. “I’ve known Stephen Gardner for years, and he’s the right leader for this moment for Amtrak. I know by working together – Amtrak and the state – we will be able to bring more services and amenities to Connecticut’s rail passengers. We are looking forward to pursuing funding for key priorities, including TIME FOR CT.”

“We have a strong, long-standing partnership with the State of Connecticut and the Connecticut Department of Transportation as we all remain committed to ensuring that we provide safe and reliable train service, while also sharing a vision of improved speeds and service expansion, to better serve the citizens of Connecticut and the region,” Gardner said. “Between Governor Lamont championing passenger rail throughout his career and the great partnership we have with the State of Connecticut, we look forward to improving on our collaboration to create an overall better experience for Connecticut residents and travelers.”