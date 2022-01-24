AOAC INTERNATIONAL & Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance Announce New Partnership to Advance Product Safety Goals

This MOU establishes a strategic partnership to help advance their shared goals and promote quality initiatives within select health and wellness categories.

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL (AOAC) and the Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in December 2021. This MOU establishes a strategic partnership to help advance their shared goals around consumer product safety standards.

AOAC is an association of government, industry, and academic leaders in analytical science. Its primary goal is to develop standards that ensure food safety and integrity. GRMA shares the same goals for advancing quality standards in health and wellness related industries. Its membership-based network consists of retailers, manufacturers, certification bodies, and trade associations.

The MOU outlines how the two organizations will work together. They plan to develop and promote quality initiatives within select health and wellness categories. Their initial focal categories include botanicals, dietary supplements, colors, and cosmetics.

“We are very excited to work with GRMA and its many global members who engage with millions of consumers around the world,” said David B. Schmidt, AOAC Executive Director. “AOAC’s standards and methods will provide a substantial foundation to ensuring these consumers receive the safest products with the components they expect.”

AOAC and GRMA’s first co-convened project is a series of thought leader discussions. Their initial session kicked off in December 2021, when organization representatives and stakeholders discussed botanical and dietary supplement product integrity. Two additional sessions are planned for early 2022 and will focus on prioritization of the opportunities and challenges identified in December that are intended to garner stakeholder support for a joint multi-year initiative.

AOAC and GRMA will also work together on task forces, committees, and working groups. These include AOAC’s new Botanical and Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program and the GRMA’s recently launched Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Committee.

“We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with AOAC INTERNATIONAL across a number of initiatives. They have a well-established and technical approach that provides solutions to some areas of concern for our stakeholders,” said Allyn Shultis, GRMA Executive Director. “In the initial thought leader discussion, we had near-record level participation and valued input from manufacturers, retailers, certifying bodies, and other key industry stakeholders. From that meeting, we see several ways to provide significant value to our members, the industry, and consumers. Through our shared appreciation of the consensus standard process, our next meeting will focus on prioritizing the opportunities and initiatives identified by industry stakeholders within this collaborative framework.”

###

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, visit www.aoac.org.

About Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance, Inc.

Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance, Inc., (GRMA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation and established independent certification program owner over quality standards and protocols. The GRMA is dedicated to advancing global quality and safety standards. They focus on several non-food industries, including dietary supplements, over-the-counter drug products, and cosmetics/personal care products. To learn more, visit https://grmalliance.org/ or contact Allyn Shultis at (610) 945-1797 or ashultis@grmalliance.org.