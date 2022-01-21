New 2022 Spring Cleaning Tips In Boise, Idaho With Full House Junk Removal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is right around the corner in Boise, Idaho, and that means it’s time for some much-needed spring cleaning. Homeowners who are not sure where to start, don’t need to worry. This blog post will provide a list of six easy tasks that will help get any home clean and organized in no time. So put on some cleaning music and get to it.
1. Change the Furnace Filter
One of the most important tasks to do during spring cleaning is to change the furnace filter. If this isn’t done, all of the dirt and dust that has built up over winter will be blown back into the home. Not only is this unhealthy, but it can also cause the furnace to work harder than necessary, leading to higher energy bills.
To change the furnace filter, simply locate the filter and remove it. If it is dirty, replace it with a new one. Be sure to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer for replacing the filter.
Not sure where the furnace filter is located? Consult the furnace’s owner’s manual or contact the manufacturer for more information.
2. Clean Out the Refrigerator and Freezer
Another important task to complete during spring cleaning is to clean out the refrigerator and freezer. This should be done at least once a year in order to get rid of any bacteria or food particles that may have built up.
To clean the refrigerator and freezer, start by emptying them completely. Wipe down all of the shelves and surfaces with a disinfectant cleaner. If there is any built-up food or grease, use a degreaser to remove it. Finally, put everything back in the refrigerator and freezer.
If there is an ice maker, be sure to clean the chute and reservoir with a vinegar solution. This will help get rid of any bacteria or mold that may have formed.
Don’t forget to clean the exterior of the refrigerator and freezer as well. Wipe it down with a wet rag and some dish soap.
3. Declutter Closets, Cabinets, and Drawers
One of the best ways to get a home clean and organized is to declutter all of the closets, cabinets, and drawers. This can be a daunting task, but it’s definitely worth it in the end.
To start, go through each closet, cabinet, and drawer and remove any items that are no longer needed or useable. Be brutal with this process and get rid of anything that hasn’t been worn in the past year, doesn’t fit, or is no longer in style.
Once all of the unnecessary items have been removed, organize the remaining items into categories. This will make it easier to find items when needed.
Finally, put everything back in its place and enjoy the newfound organization.
4. Put Away All Cleaning Supplies
One of the best ways to make sure that spring cleaning gets done is to put away all of the cleaning supplies. This way, they will be ready to use when needed and there won’t be any excuses not to clean.
To put away the cleaning supplies, start by locating them all. Then, create a space where each one can be stored. This may mean putting some supplies in the garage, attic, or basement.
Finally, put everything away and get started on those cleaning tasks.
Pro Tip: Label each storage space with a picture of what is stored inside so that items can easily be found.
5. Wash the Inside of the Car
If possible, it’s a good idea to wash the inside of the car during spring cleaning. This will help get rid of any bacteria or dirt that may have built up over winter.
To wash the inside of the car, start by vacuuming all of the seats and carpets. If there is any built-up food or dirt, use a brush to remove it. Then, wash the seats and carpets with a car interior cleaner. Be sure to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. If there is a vinyl or leather interior, clean it with a leather conditioner. This will help protect it from future damage.
Finally, wipe down all of the surfaces with a wet rag. Be sure to disinfect all of the surfaces as well. Washing the inside of the car is a tedious task, but it’s definitely worth it in the end. Spring cleaning will be much easier once it’s done.
6. Hire a Junk Removal Company
Don’t have the time or energy to complete all of these spring cleaning tasks? Hiring a junk removal company is a great option. Junk removal companies like Full House Junk Removal in Boise, Idaho will take care of decluttering any home. They can haul away any junk, unwanted items, yard debris, and more. If you are in the Boise, Idaho area give them a call at 208-994-2429 or visit their website www.FullHouseJunkRemoval.com
Erik Tiner
Erik Tiner
