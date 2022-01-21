MedResults to Offer Benefits Related to ModMed® to its Plastic Surgeons and Medical Spas
Over 2,200 members may be eligible to receive offers related to ModMed’s integrated EHR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement and Inventory Management.
After more than a decade in aesthetic medicine, we’ve watched ModMed closely and been extremely impressed with the evolution of its integrated EHR and practice management platform.”AVON, CT, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today MedResults Network announced an agreement with technology healthcare leader ModMed® to make available special benefits related to ModMed’s IT healthcare solutions to MedResults' over 1,400 medical spa and more than 800 plastic and facial plastic surgery practice members.
— Jamie Adkins, COO of MedResults
ModMed’s all-in-one software solution — including its electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems and its patient engagement tools — empowers plastic surgery practices and medspas by streamlining operations from the front office to the clinic, which can help save time and create more opportunities for practitioners to focus on providing more personalized care.
“After more than a decade in aesthetic medicine, we’ve watched ModMed closely and been extremely impressed with the evolution of its integrated EHR and practice management platform and its capabilities across multiple specialties within our network,” said Jamie Adkins, COO of MedResults. “Our plastic surgeons and medical spas want and need to be focused on their patients, with respect to both outcomes and the overall patient experience. We’re delighted about the agreement and confident that ModMed’s all-in-one solution will provide immense value to our members by streamlining their operations so they can get back to doing what they do best.”
ModMed, founded in 2010 to provide unique software solutions to physicians, has been ranked #1 by Black Book™ for Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions top EHR lists for Plastic Surgery over the past six years.
Since 2008, the MedResults Network group-purchasing organization has been providing its 3,400 aesthetic medical practice and medical spa members base discounts, rebates, and education for the products and services their members use every day. MedResults Network has partnered with over 40 national vendors and is dedicated to bringing its members incredible value on cutting-edge products and services, and membership is free to join.
