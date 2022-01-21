Women’s Black Parka Jacket Canada - Updated Waterproof Sustainable Winter Coat 2022

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Founded in 2012, leading Canadian lifestyle brand Frank And Oak follows 3 key principles: sustainability, transparency, and functionality. The company’s new Capital parka for women embodies these pillars.

Made with recycled materials and shipped with reduced packaging and recycled cardboard, the parka promises an elegant fashion choice and a decreased carbon footprint.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Studies show that 70% of today’s extreme weather events can be linked to global warming. Ever since their inception, Frank And Oak has been committed to creating a company that marries design innovation with eco-friendly processes to produce conscious products. The new women’s Capital parka is one of these offerings.

A sophisticated coat made using recycled materials and sustainable processes, it offers a minimalist aesthetic with minimal environmental impact.

As previously announced, the parka’s shell and lining are comprised of 100% recycled polyester. The insulation is in the form of the feather-free PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™. It is a technologically advanced lightweight material that blends water-resistant fibres and millions of air pockets to trap and preserve body heat more efficiently than down.

Extremely warm and equally as fashionable, the parka features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, which makes it a fully waterproof garment. Its 20K/20K rating makes it excellently breathable and protects the wearer from both rain and snow.

Designed to perform in all cold-weather conditions, the Capital parka is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL in 3 colours—white pepper, rosin, and black. The coat is machine washable and can be tumble-dried on low.

B Corp-certified Frank And Oak meets performance, accountability, and transparency standards in areas such as employee benefits, charitable giving, supply-chain practices, and input materials.

With the launch of the women’s Capital parka, today’s conscientious consumers can feel good about investing in a stylish, durable product made by a company that prioritizes the well-being of their customers and the planet.

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

