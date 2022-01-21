Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,115 in the last 365 days.

Women’s Black Parka Jacket Canada - Updated Waterproof Sustainable Winter Coat 2022

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Founded in 2012, leading Canadian lifestyle brand Frank And Oak follows 3 key principles: sustainability, transparency, and functionality. The company’s new Capital parka for women embodies these pillars.

Made with recycled materials and shipped with reduced packaging and recycled cardboard, the parka promises an elegant fashion choice and a decreased carbon footprint.

Women’s Black Parka Jacket Canada

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Studies show that 70% of today’s extreme weather events can be linked to global warming. Ever since their inception, Frank And Oak has been committed to creating a company that marries design innovation with eco-friendly processes to produce conscious products. The new women’s Capital parka is one of these offerings.

A sophisticated coat made using recycled materials and sustainable processes, it offers a minimalist aesthetic with minimal environmental impact.

As previously announced, the parka’s shell and lining are comprised of 100% recycled polyester. The insulation is in the form of the feather-free PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™. It is a technologically advanced lightweight material that blends water-resistant fibres and millions of air pockets to trap and preserve body heat more efficiently than down.

Extremely warm and equally as fashionable, the parka features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, which makes it a fully waterproof garment. Its 20K/20K rating makes it excellently breathable and protects the wearer from both rain and snow.

Designed to perform in all cold-weather conditions, the Capital parka is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL in 3 colours—white pepper, rosin, and black. The coat is machine washable and can be tumble-dried on low.

B Corp-certified Frank And Oak meets performance, accountability, and transparency standards in areas such as employee benefits, charitable giving, supply-chain practices, and input materials.

With the launch of the women’s Capital parka, today’s conscientious consumers can feel good about investing in a stylish, durable product made by a company that prioritizes the well-being of their customers and the planet.

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada


Anne Gael Plante

You just read:

Women’s Black Parka Jacket Canada - Updated Waterproof Sustainable Winter Coat 2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.