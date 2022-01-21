Hofmeister announces $6 million investment to classroom projects with DonorsChoose partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 21, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is dedicating $6 million in federal relief funds to help classroom teachers get resources for their students through the national nonprofit, DonorsChoose. The partnership between OSDE and DonorsChoose will provide up to $800 to an educator’s project. “The pandemic has ravaged our schools and affected each teacher’s classroom in a unique way. Oklahoma educators have risen to the challenges presented, but they need and deserve assistance in their mission to help kids learn,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “This partnership with DonorsChoose will empower our teachers to customize projects that have a direct and meaningful impact on their specific students.” Starting on Feb. 4, interested teachers can sign up on the DonorsChoose website and submit their project requests. Projects cannot be submitted before Feb. 4. Submissions will include an essay with clear goals linking their requested resources to student learning in the wake of COVID-19. All Oklahoma pre-K through 12th-grade public school teachers are eligible. “Partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Education will give teachers a boost of encouragement as they continue this second half of the school year,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “Teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom will access resources that enrich learning and help Oklahoma students finish the year strong.” Michelle Shelton, a teacher at Pioneer Elementary School in Noble, has had more than 130 DonorsChoose projects funded. “DonorsChoose has transformed my classroom. We have been able to get funding for a 3D printer, laptops, an iPad, hundreds of books, a class set of flexible seating, art supplies, and so much more. It’s worth the time to look into this amazing opportunity. Your class will love the difference that DonorsChoose makes,” said Shelton. Susie Murphy, a teacher at Peavine Elementary School in Stilwell, has used DonorsChoose since 2017 to help with her classroom needs. “DonorsChoose projects have helped me keep my classroom stocked. I have supplies for my students to use on a daily basis. If students need supplies sent home for when we are virtual, I have those too. I love DonorsChoose for helping my projects come to life,” said Murphy. Once the project opens on Feb. 4, OSDE will begin funding eligible requests on a first-come, first-served basis. DonorsChoose will deliver resources to the teacher’s school address. Materials requested must be for student use; professional development materials will not qualify. Only one project may be funded per teacher. OSDE and DonorsChoose will share more information directly with districts and teachers on Feb. 4. Educators can also learn more about creating their DonorsChoose projects in the organization’s Help Center at that time. ###