Motion Sickness Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2021-2030

Motion Sickness Treatment

Increased travel across the region combined with the underlying demand for advanced therapeutics to treat motion sickness among patients.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Motion Sickness Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Anticholinergic, Antihistamines, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Motion sickness is majorly associated with frequent travel where in the brain is not able to sense and process the information that is sent from eyes, ears, and the nose. It makes one feel clumsier, an increased feeling of frequent nausea, and high fever in certain cases. In addition to travel, hormonal birth control, family history of motion sickness, migraines, and Parkinson’s disease may lead to increased chances of acquiring motion sickness. Additionally, certain situational and macro-environmental factors are involved with onset of motion sickness, which include amusement park rides, reading while moving backward, and increased screen time. Most visual symptoms associated with motion sickness include frequent headache, irritability, cold sweats, inability to concentrate on one particular thing, and pale skin.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Rise in the number of travelers, including air travelers, road travelers, and waterway travelers, and the subsequent incidents of cardiovascular syndromes especially among young and geriatric population are the foremost factors anticipated to lead market growth for motion sickness treatment market.

2) However, recent development and launch of transdermal scopolamine patches is likely to hamper the market.

3) Inception of non-pharmacological treatment countermeasures to get rid of motion sickness in highly developed nations combined with high disposable income available in these populations is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Perrigo Company Plc., Prestige Brands, Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC., CVS Health, Pfizer

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Motion Sickness Treatment Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Motion Sickness Treatment Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Motion Sickness Treatment Market growth.

