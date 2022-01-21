Ceramic Foams Market 2028 Outlook and Forecasts in Global Research Reports

Reports And Data

Increasing application of ceramic foams in filters in metal casting industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic foams market size is expected to reach USD 620.35 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid technological advancements and increasing application of ceramic foams as filters in metal casting industry, rising preference for thermally insulated and soundproof residential and commercial infrastructure, and increasing usage of ceramic foams in controlling environmental pollution are some major factors driving market revenue growth. Ceramic foam is hardened foam material that is produced from different types of oxidized or non-oxidized ceramics, such as titanium oxide, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide.

Ceramic foams are commonly used in different industrial applications such as molten metal filtration, thermal & acoustic insulation, and automotive exhaust filters. Molten metal filtration segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rapidly increasing demand for ceramic foams for applications in molten metal filtration processes for iron, aluminum, and steel. Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing industrialization, rising disposable income, and growing consumption of consumer devices.

Some major players in the market include Ultramet, Vesuvius Plc, SELEE Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corp, Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories, Pyrotek, Induceramics, Drache GmbH, Pingxiang Yingchao Chemical Packing Co Ltd., and Baoding Ningxin New Material Co.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In July 2021, University of Alabama announced the development of a new composite foam material. It consists of hafnium carbide and silicon carbide and will be used to absorb engine combustion sounds.

Silicon carbide segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for silicon carbide in iron casting applications due to various advantages such as high strength, high thermal shock resistance, excellent wear resistance, high chemical resistance, and low thermal expansion.

North America accounted for the significant revenue share in global market in 2020. Increasing application of insulation materials, and rising demand for automotive are the major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ceramic foams market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Oxide

Zirconium Oxide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Molten Metal Filtration

Thermal & Acoustic Insulation

Automotive exhaust Filters

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Foundry

Chemical Synthesis & Pollution Control

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ceramic Foams Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ceramic Foams Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising application of ceramic foams as filters in metal casting industry

4.2.2.2. Rapid development in construction sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High price of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights ....

