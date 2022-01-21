Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,158 in the last 365 days.

NASCAR's Emerling-Gase Team to announce partnership with Sports Based Cryptocurrency at Nascar Hall of Fame Monday

Post Daytona 500 Qualifying Time Photo - 2021

PRESS INVITED: Nascar Drivers Joey Gase & Shane Lee to announce a partnership with a new Sports Based Cryptocurrency Monday at the Nascar Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS INVITED TO ATTEND Monday at 11:00am at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte North Carolina. The 2 Cars will be on site and accessible immediately after the press conference.

Nascar Drivers Joey Gase & Shane Lee announce that Emerling-Gase Motorsports have entered into a sponsorship agreement with a new and exciting Sports Based Crypto Currency to be announced Monday at 11:00am at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte North Carolina.

Having a sponsorship in place from a new and innovative cryptocurrency (to be announced Monday) that has also created a decentralized ecosystem for Cryptocurrency Projects focused on Sports, Racing and FinTech Solutions brings Emerling-Gase Motorsports to the front of the pack in this competitive world where finance and racing go hand in hand.

Emerling-Gase Motorsports (formerly Joey Gase Racing) is an American stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team was founded in November 2021 with NASCAR owner-driver Joey Gase. On December 30, 2021, it was announced that Patrick Emerling would join the team to be a co-owner. The team was renamed to the now-current name Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Members of the Press who wish to attend can show up at the Nascar Hall of Fame by 10:30am and register with a member of the PR Team and or email us in advance at PR@SanbarPr.com.

R. Leff
Sanbar PR
+1 702-625-3760
pr@sanbarpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

NASCAR's Emerling-Gase Team to announce partnership with Sports Based Cryptocurrency at Nascar Hall of Fame Monday

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.