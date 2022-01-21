NASCAR's Emerling-Gase Team to announce partnership with Sports Based Cryptocurrency at Nascar Hall of Fame Monday
PRESS INVITED: Nascar Drivers Joey Gase & Shane Lee to announce a partnership with a new Sports Based Cryptocurrency Monday at the Nascar Hall of FameCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS INVITED TO ATTEND Monday at 11:00am at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte North Carolina. The 2 Cars will be on site and accessible immediately after the press conference.
Nascar Drivers Joey Gase & Shane Lee announce that Emerling-Gase Motorsports have entered into a sponsorship agreement with a new and exciting Sports Based Crypto Currency to be announced Monday at 11:00am at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte North Carolina.
Having a sponsorship in place from a new and innovative cryptocurrency (to be announced Monday) that has also created a decentralized ecosystem for Cryptocurrency Projects focused on Sports, Racing and FinTech Solutions brings Emerling-Gase Motorsports to the front of the pack in this competitive world where finance and racing go hand in hand.
Emerling-Gase Motorsports (formerly Joey Gase Racing) is an American stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team was founded in November 2021 with NASCAR owner-driver Joey Gase. On December 30, 2021, it was announced that Patrick Emerling would join the team to be a co-owner. The team was renamed to the now-current name Emerling-Gase Motorsports.
Members of the Press who wish to attend can show up at the Nascar Hall of Fame by 10:30am and register with a member of the PR Team and or email us in advance at PR@SanbarPr.com.
R. Leff
Sanbar PR
+1 702-625-3760
pr@sanbarpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Other