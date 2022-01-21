Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Continues to Outperform the Nation in Job Growth

~ 20 consecutive months of job growth, 14 consecutive months of labor force increases ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s December 2021 economic data outperformed the nation with 20 consecutive months of job growth and 14 consecutive months of labor force increases. Floridians remain confident in their ability to find employment as Florida businesses created 479,300 total jobs increasing by 5.6% over the year, faster than the national job growth rate of 4.5%. Florida’s 14 months of labor force growth has resulted in a larger labor force than February 2020, previous to the pandemic. In the past year, Florida’s labor force has grown by 6.1%, which is more than six times faster than the nation. This strong growth is an excellent indicator of consumer confidence in the job market.

“Month after month, the data continues to show that freedom first economic policies create jobs and keep our economy moving,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our new businesses and workforce growth show that Floridians have the opportunities they need to thrive. We will continue to lead the nation in economic growth because we value the individual freedoms of Floridians and protect the ability for our citizens to succeed.”

All of Florida’s major industries have continued to gain jobs over the year. Major industries that gained back all the jobs lost during the pandemic are critical industries that help to continue diversifying the state’s economy. These industries include construction; trade, transportation, and utilities; financial activities; and professional and businesses services. Additionally, Florida’s unemployment rate remained low, decreasing by 0.1 percentage point to 4.4% over the month.

“Governor DeSantis continues to prioritize investments in industries that further diversify our state’s economy,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Floridians have remained confident in their ability to find good jobs to continue providing for their families and enhancing their quality of life. Along with Governor DeSantis, I remain committed to continuing to make Florida an attractive state for business and workforce growth for years to come.”

Data in the month of December indicates that many job opportunities are available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 550,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

Florida Economic Indicators for December 2021 include:

Unemployment rate is 4.4%, down 0.1 percentage point over the month.

Labor force was up 29,000 over the month, bringing the December 2021 total up to 10,660,000.

Florida’s labor force growth represents a 6.1% increase over the year compared to 1.0% nationally.

Florida businesses gained 11,900 private-sector jobs over the month.

Florida’s private sector employment increased by 461,200, or 6.2%, over the year, higher than the national rate of 5.0%.

Private sector industries gaining the most jobs over the month were: Leisure and Hospitality with 8,400 new jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 7,200 new jobs. Other Services with 4,300 new jobs. Education and Health Services with 1,100 new jobs.



To view the December 2021 jobs reports by region, please see below:

Fort Lauderdale

Jacksonville

Miami

Orlando

Pensacola

Southwest Florida

Tampa

West Palm Beach

To view the December 2021 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight and the new platform.

