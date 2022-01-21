DHEC Supports White House’s Effort to Provide Free COVID-19 Tests for Households Across the Nation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The White House on Tuesday activated its website for all Americans to order up to four home COVID-19 tests per household in an effort to lessen the strain on testing facilities and stop the spread of COVID-19 by helping residents learn their status faster. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) applauds this effort and encourages all South Carolinians to take advantage of this resource.

The White House announcement can be found here and residents can order their tests here.

According to COVIDtests.gov, every household is eligible to order four free tests. The White House has purchased 1 billion tests for this initiative, and 500 million are currently available to order. The federal government says orders should ship within 7-12 days and will be mailed directly to residents’ homes.

In addition to signing up for free tests, DHEC strongly urges residents to follow the latest COVID-19 recommendations to slow the spread of the virus. If someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and has not yet received their test results, they should act as if they tested positive and follow DHEC’s isolation guidance. If they are a close contact and are not experiencing symptoms, they should follow DHEC’s quarantine guidance. Taking these precautions will assist in stopping the virus spread. Residents can visit DHEC’s testing locator to find a reliable testing site in their area.

DHEC continues to urge all eligible citizens to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

###