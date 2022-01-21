Smart Parking Systems Market Predict the High Growth at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2027 | Industry Statistics and Key Companies

Smart Parking Systems Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Parking Systems Market research report from Coherent Market Insights provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including information on the competitive landscape and profiles of key players. The paper covers both the principles and the advances made by various applications. Share and the most current market trend that is raising awareness of the Smart Parking Systems Market. The goal of the research is to provide practical insights into global market growth projections based on historical growth analyses and current industry conditions.

The global Smart Parking Systems market is estimated to account for US$ 385.0 million by 2027

Smart parking is an innovative concept of the parking garage services, which helps in effective management of a parking space and its usage. It uses advanced sensor technology, smart navigation computer applications, flexible zone based payment systems and other smart communication tools to guide the visitors to the parking area and get them aware about different parking options available in an urban space. With the help of intelligent technology and intelligent navigation instruments, Smart parking provides you with multiple transport choices such as shuttle buses, taxis, car rentals, etc. The intelligent communication system provides the users with information on bus times, journey duration and arrival destination at regular intervals. It also guides the user to take a particular mode of transportation after reading the estimated time of travel and arriving destination and the rate of the shuttle buses or a taxi cab.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒅𝒆:-

► Streetline Inc.

► Worldsensing

► Smart Parking Limited

► Swarco AG

► Amano McGann

► Skidata AG

► Nedap N.V.

► ParkMe Inc.

► Cisco System Inc.

► Parkmobile LLC

► Urbiotica.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:-

Increasing urban population is expected to propel growth of the global smart parking systems market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Bank, the urban population in China increased from 49.22% in 2010 to 60.3% in 2019. Moreover, increasing adoption of smartphones is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, 76% of adults in the U.K. owned a smartphone in 2018.

Increasing number of on-road vehicles is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global smart parking systems market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Public Security, Government of China, at the end of September 2020, the total number of motorized vehicles registered for use on roads in China reached a new high of 365 million vehicles. During the first three quarters of 2020, the total number of vehicles on Chinese roads increased by 2.41% or 23.16 million vehicles.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global smart parking systems market, owing to increasing adoption of smart parking in the region. For instance, in October 2020, The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners approved a contract worth US$ 303.3 million with ABM Aviation to provide ‘smart parking’ services at Los Angeles International Airport.



𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

The dynamics of the Smart Parking Systems industry are addressed in depth in order to offer investors specific knowledge about the Smart Parking Systems market in order to help them make important decisions. The Smart Parking Systems market has been subjected to primary and secondary analysis in order to provide more detailed information. Major changes in the Smart Parking Systems market are unlikely to occur, and the market's performance in many regions is carefully examined. The research also includes a COVID 19 impact evaluation on the Smart Parking Systems market.

