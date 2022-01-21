UniFarm launches Cohort 34 on Ethereum (ETH) featuring $BXMI, $PLE, $BOLLY, and $UFARM
~Cohort 34 will go live on 21st January 2022 at 1.30 PM UTC on ETH~ ~The cohort also marks UniFarm’s partnership with 100+ projects~
2022 started on high for us as we expanded our presence to Avalanche. We plan to integrate our platform with more smart chains in the coming quarters and real a TVL of nearly $1 billion by 2022.”INDIA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, a leading group farming staking protocol announced the launch of Cohort 34 which will go live on Ethereum (ETH) featuring leading DeFi projects including Bitxmi ($BXMI), Plethori ($PLE), BollyCoin ($BOLLY), and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm, a decentralized farming pool of DeFi's most innovative projects allows users to farm numerous project tokens on an easy-to-use interface. Unlike traditional farming, UniFarm offers diversification to its token holders by allowing multiple token farming options hence the motto “Stake One, Farm More”. This plays a vital role in reducing volatility and potential risks faced during farming, hence enhancing the overall return to the user’s crypto portfolio. This also means a higher reward gain for stakers and investors. So far, UniFarm has a Total Value Locked of nearly $150 Million in the past 1 year.
As a user, while farming at UniFarm, one can achieve an APY of up to 250% while retaining the custodianship of their tokens. Users also have complete control of personal token activity; hence tokens are not subjected to market exposure. One can unstake their tokens once the farm is over and attain maximum profit. The project has completed 33 cohorts till now, with over 100+ projects participating in pools across 4 smart chains: Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, and Avalanche.
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 34
UniFarm Cohort 34 will span for 90 days with a payout APY of 36% to 250%, depending on how long one stays staked within the cohort. The total prize pool for this cohort is $100,000, with $25,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $250k can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
Bitxmi
Bitxmi is an exchange based in Singapore but operated for the entire world. We provide fast and convenient cryptocurrency trading that includes 40 coin pairs with famous currencies, e.g. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Binance Coin, and many more. It allows non-technical investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and NFTs with minimal risk. As a result, it is friendly to both beginners and advanced users featuring a low fee structure and high withdrawal limits. BitXmi aims to build a market for NFTs that is accessible to non-technical users.
Plethora
Plethori is a Cryptocurrency ETF Investment Platform that enables its users to utilize blockchain technology and layer 2 solutions. As a platform, it offers ETF cross-chain investment opportunities that are decentralized in nature. The opportunities can be grabbed subject to the condition that ETF must be built on Ethereum and Polkadot technology. Users of the platform can participate in the creation and free trading of trustless ETFs. Through Plethori, traders get access to the entire industry for their crypto investment.
BollyCoin
BollyCoin is a community-driven space where Bollywood meets cryptocurrency. The platform was created to bring a large portion of all existing iconic Bollywood media onto the blockchain and allow community interests in such media through tokens. It is directly partnering with the owners [production houses and licensors] of original Bollywood media, adding them to the blockchain and turning them into NFTs. These NFTs would be subsequently sold on our platform.
UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the best DeFi projects to provide investors with value. UniFarm allows you to stake a single token in exchange for a large number of high-quality tokens, ensuring that your portfolio is automatically diversified in addition to a fantastic APY.
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows investors and DeFi initiatives to create value by allowing them to stake one token and gain numerous tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Media Contact: Akansha Sharma, akansha.sharma@oropocket.com
Website: https://UniFarm.co
Akansha Sharma
UniFarm
akansha.sharma@unifarm.co
