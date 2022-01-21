Increasing Leadership Roles for Women in Canadian Pharmacy
Women currently provide over 90 percent of primary care, says Adjunct Professor Kishor Wasan
Prominence of Women in Leadership in Canadian Pharmacy Will Only Increase, Adjunct Professor Kishor Wasan SaysSASKATOON, SK, CANADA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Dean of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Saskatchewan and current Adjunct Professor Kishor Wasan and Chief Medical Officer at Skymount Medical Kishor Wasan observes that the prominence of women In leadership roles in Canadian pharmacy is only increasing. Here are his reasons why.
Pharm.D. Training Has Increased Visibility of Women Pharmacists
The new standard of training for Canadian pharmacists is the Doctor of Pharmacy of Pharm.D. degree. New doctors of pharmacy receive both didactic and clinical education, and are fully equipped to serve as part of every Canadian's in-person primary care team. The doctoral degree confers credibility that women in pharmacy in Canada have not always received.
As more and more Canadians see better and better healthcare in terms of better informed diagnoses, fewer tests, and shorter wait times due to the inputs of their pharmacists, status of women in pharmacy will be elevated, explains Adjunct Professor Kishor Wasan. All women in Canadian pharmacy, regardless of their chosen career tracks, benefit from the adoption of the Pharm.D. degree.
Women in Pharmacy Are Better Informed of How to Pursue Leadership Roles, Adjunct Professor Kishor Wasan Says
Even though more than 50 percent of Canadian pharmacists are women and, in some provinces, over 70 percent of recent graduates of Canadian schools of pharmacy are women, women have lacked role models for greater participation in the profession. Women have served in only about 30 percent of leadership roles.
With advances in pharmaceutical education, women are fully qualified for roles in research, professional development, and the corporate suite. The pharmaceutical industry is aware of the need for greater representation of women in leadership, and is addressing the inequity. As the profession becomes more aware of the problem, it is more inclined to fix it.
Pharmacist Christine Hrudka's Suggestion for Women Entering the Profession of Pharmacy
Role model for women in pharmacy and Past Chair of the Canadian Pharmacists Association Advocate for Women in Leadership and Entrepreneurship Christine Hrudka often reminds pharmacy educators of a basic principle for inclusion in the profession:
"You can't be what you can't see," Christine Hrudka says.
The best way to reach leadership roles in pharmacy is to observe professional leadership in action.
Young pharmacists need to volunteer to serve on boards and commissions, even if they aren't entirely sure what their contribution to those boards and commissions will be. Volunteer service to the profession creates networking opportunities and gives insights into the leadership positions available in the field, even as women in pharmacy contribute to primary care with a personal touch for countless patients.
The Greatest Opportunities for Women in Canadian Pharmaceutical Practice
The most exciting opportunities for women in pharmacy in Canada come from where they are positioned on the healthcare team. Women in pharmacy play an essential role in Canada's commitments to providing equitable access to healthcare for indigenous and remote populations, and for ensuring the Canadians receive the majority of their healthcare services from credentialed providers who know them personally.
Women currently provide over 90 percent of primary care, says Adjunct Professor Kishor Wasan. They will provide an ever-increasing percentage of research and direction from the corporate suite as they assume higher profiles in pharmacy.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here