FAHQ® Signs Bored Ape #4257 and Mutant Apes #18514 & #18515 to Multi-Year Branding Deal

Bored Ape #4257 Mutant Ape #18514 Mutant Ape #18515

The Lifestyle Apparel Brand is Launching NFT Tokens That Provide Membership Access to Limited-Edition Drops, Collections, and Collaborations

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAHQ®, a Miami-based lifestyle apparel brand, announced the signing of Bored Ape #4257 along with its #18514 (M1) and #18515 (M2) Mutant Ape counterparts to a multi-year branding deal.

The NFTs are part of the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections, the most popular NFTs currently, with an all-star lineup of collectors, including Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Neymar, Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone, Shaq, Eminem, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, Stephen Curry, DJ Khaled, Future, Meek Mill, Logan Paul, Rich The Kid, and countless others.

“I saw the true potential of NFTs several years ago and knew how they would become incorporated in many industries, including apparel. The FAHQ® genesis NFTs will feature Bored Ape #4257 along with Mutant Apes #18514 and #18515 incorporated into the designs. We have some incredible FX studios working on them right now,” stated founder Jonathan Long.

FAHQ® will become one of the first high-end lifestyle apparel brands to gate limited-edition drops, collections, and collaborations, requiring consumers to hold its NFT token in order to obtain access.

“Discovering and getting hooked on NFTs right before the global COVID-19 pandemic allowed me to focus on this space and go all-in during lockdown. While most were binge watching Netflix, I was learning as much as I could about NFTs and their future use-cases. I spent two years creating INFLUENCERZ, a NFT collectible card series, and during that time I was also working on this. I saw ‘access’ being one of the most widely implemented uses of NFTs. I’m excited about everything planned for the FAHQ® brand,” said Long.

Additionally, FAHQ® has plans to build its community both online and offline, with metaverse and in-real-life events. “This brand means so much to me far beyond just the apparel. This is about building a community, and creating a message that inspires and encourages people to live life on their terms and do whatever it is that makes them happy,” added Long.

Sneak peeks of the NFTs along with updates will be posted on the official FAHQ® Twitter account. Additionally, a link to the project’s Discord can be found in the brand’s Twitter bio, where information pertaining to the NFT launch date and other updates will be announced.