U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Highlights Key Work in 2021 to Promote Food and Nutrition Security

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 – Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture issued the following statement highlighting key accomplishments to promote food and nutrition security at the Department of Agriculture since the Biden-Harris Administration took office on January 20, 2021.

“2021 again offered unparalleled challenges to Americans and institutions like the USDA dedicated to serving them in whatever circumstances they may face – most especially hunger and nutrition insecurity,” said Vilsack. “The scale of these trials is only rivaled by the magnitude of the efforts that the Biden-Harris Administration and the USDA have undertaken to meet them.”

Over the past year, millions have continued struggling to make ends meet, to feed themselves and their families. USDA has taken steps to not only increase benefits through the host of programs available to assist those in need, but to expand access to those programs and reach out to those that have been historically underserved.

Key USDA accomplishments during 2021 include:

In 2022, USDA will continue to prioritize the following objectives:

Increasing participation in WIC by modernizing the program and ensuring parents understand the value of WIC, using $390 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Supporting schools as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic and related operational issues while also ensuring children continue to enjoy healthy meals at school.

Evaluating all USDA nutrition assistance programs to ensure that they serve all Americans equitably, removing systemic barriers that may hinder certain groups from taking part.

Continuing USDA’s focus on nutrition security, not just for the duration of the pandemic, but well into the future to make sure the many nutrition programs USDA offers are providing access to nutritious food for all those in need.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.