Enteral Feeding Devices Market Is About To Gain Huge Growth During 2021-2027 | Data Library Research

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product (Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Administration Reservoir, Giving Sets, Enteral Syringes), By Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics), By Application (Gastrointestinal Diseases, Malnutrition, Neurological Disorders, Other), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care), and opportunities and forecast 2020-2027

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

An enteral feeding device is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. In the coming years is anticipated to usher an era of enormous growth and maturity within the global Enteral Feeding Devices market.

The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and diseases renders individuals paralyzed. These individuals are administered food, medications, and liquids with the help of enteral feeding devices. Furthermore, the next decade is projected to see a hike in the use of enteral feeding devices, primarily due to the growing incidence of cancers and other chronic ailments. Besides, the importance of administering timely medical doses in patients with chronic diseases has created new opportunities for the market’s growth. All these aforementioned factors are largely contributed to the growth of the global Enteral Feeding Devices market.

In recent times, the use of enteral feeding tubes in prematurely-born babies has increased. Additionally, infants born with feeding impairments and inabilities are given medicines and food with the help of feeding tubes. This key fact further rises the growth of the market. Growing old age population and number of people suffers from swallowing disorders, needing the use of feeding tubes are other growth factors for the market.

Apart from this, the presence of enhanced testing, analysis, and diagnosis facilities within the medical sector has created additional profits within the global market. Besides, the increasing preference for these devices has provides several opportunities for the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market.

Covid-19 Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market

In addition, the current Enteral Feeding Devices Market study offers a detailed analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market growth and its influence on the future growth of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. The recently published report demonstrates the elevation in the demand for the healthcare sector. The healthcare manufacturers have experienced long term as well as short term effect which includes supply shortages, panic buying, and stocking, regulation changes as short-term whereas approval delays and possible trend variations in consumption could be perceived as long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the health and pharmaceutical market.

The increasing need for a cure has pushed vaccine research and manufacturers to the limit. In addition to this, panic conditions have already spurred the demand for many healthcare products and services which are discussed in detail in this report. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on overall market revenue for the base year 2020 and its projection up to 2027 is provided in detail in this report.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segment Overview

Based on type, the Enteral Feeding Tubes segment accounted for the maximum share of the Enteral Feeding Devices market. This is because of the growing demand and uptake of enteral feeding tubes across the world. These device modifications include the use of bright orange or purple tubing (solid and striped), “enteral-only” labels, and manufacturer-specific enteral-only or non-IV compatible connectors. Moreover, the Enteral Feeding Pumps segment shows the largest growth in the enteral feeding devices market. The growth of this segment can be attributable to high idealness and mechanical headways in feeding pumps. In addition, an enteral feeding pump empowers stable and precise conveyance of enteral nourishment, this fact upsurges the development of this segment.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product

· Enteral Feeding Tubes

· Enteral Feeding Pumps

· Administration Reservoir

· Giving Sets

· Enteral Syringes

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group

· Adults

· Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application

· Gastrointestinal Diseases

· Malnutrition

· Neurological Disorders

· Other

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User

· Hospitals

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

· Home Care

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Regional Overview

Geographically, Europe contributed the maximum share of the Enteral Feeding Devices market. This is attributed to the early approval of enteral feeding devices and the large adoption of enteral feeding pumps in this region. Likewise, North America contributed the second-largest share of the market. This is due to the huge demand for enteral feeding devices in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest development due to the growing population combined with the rising number of preterm birth cases. Growing gastrointestinal issues and disease are the contributing factors for the expansion of the enteral feeding devices market in this region.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Geography

· North America (US & Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, & South Korea, & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

· LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of LAMEA)

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Competitor overview

Some key developments and strategies adopted by manufacturers in Enteral Feeding Devices are highlighted below.

· July 12, 2021, The Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) announced that its member manufacturers ended production of legacy feeding tubes and cross-application connectors to support the transition to safer ENFit® enteral feeding devices. On January 1, 2022, GEDSA members will end the production of transition sets and adaptors sold separately from other devices. ENFit was created by groups of experts around the world that came together to develop new ISO standards for connectors that better protect patients.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, Key Players

· Boston Scientific

· Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

· Moog, Inc.

· Kimberly Clark

· Covidien plc

· CONMED Corporation

· Amsino International, Inc.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Study Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027

