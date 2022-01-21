DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Demand for Health Supplement to Boost Growth By 2028 | Affymetrix, Inc., Illumina, Inc

DNA/Gene Microarray Market

A microchip or microarray could be a semiconductor surface on which the sequences of the many different genes are attached to a hunt.

DNA/Gene Microarray Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the DNA/Gene Microarray Industry.

DNA/Gene Microarray Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Drivers

The high prevalence of the adoption of genetic testing is probably going to drive the expansion of the world DNA/gene microarray market during the estimated period. For example, Axovant Gene Therapies partnered with Invitae Corporation, a complicated medical genetic provider, which relies in Canada and also the US offers free genetic testing for paediatric lysosomal storage disorders in April 2020.

Furthermore, the event of latest microarray technology is probably going to accelerate the expansion of the world DNA/gene microarray market over the estimated period. as an example, PathogenDx, Inc. the Tandem PCR + Microarray Hybridisation technology was granted two US patents in December 2019.

North America held the leading position within the global DNA/gene microarray market in 2019, considering 34.1% in value, followed by Europe and therefore the Asia Pacific, respectively.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Restraints

Lack of technically trained assets, specifically in arising economies, is probably going to obstruct the expansion of the worldwide DNA/gene microarray market. Technically proficient and skilled assets are a requirement for utilizing DNA/gene microarrays and sequencers. Lack of such trained staff is probably going to limit the market growth.

Furthermore, chip compatibility issues are likely to limit the market growth. The company's microarrays are only compatible with scanners, fluidics stations, autoloaders, and operating software during which manufacturers try and maintain ownership by adhering to a closed system. it's believed that the principle of such system specificity creates barriers to entry into the market and new players.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Opportunities

R&D in cancer is probably going to supply profitable growth opportunities for market players. For example, researchers at Taiwan's National Defence middle utilized DNA microarray organic phenomenon profiles in April 2020, to judge the immune function of ovarian clear cell carcinoma at an initial and advanced stage.

Furthermore, the high rate of cancer is probably going to contribute to the expansion of the market. As an example, in 2019, as per the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,762,450 new cancers were diagnosed within the U.S., and 606,880 will die from cancer.

The size of the world DNA/gene microarray market is estimated to value at US$ 3,018.3 Million in 2020 and over the estimated period (2027) it's likely to witness a CAGR of 12.4% i.e. valued at US$ 7,693.0 Million.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Market Trends

DNA microarray is efficient and correct in controlling the presence of pathogens in cannabis. As per the results of a study published by PathogenDX Inc. in November 2019, end-point PCR technologies like sequencing and DNA microarrays are more perfect in controlling the presence of pathogens in cannabis. Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips are found to provide results with type 1 error. As per a study published within the BioRaxive Journal in June 2019, SNP chips utilized by direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies have a false detection rate of about 85% when screened for terribly rare types.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Key Developments

Key players within the market concentrate on introducing new products to enlarge their product portfolio. as an example, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced Agilent GenetiSure Cyto microarrays in March 2020, for antenatal and perinatal research.

The key players within the market target adopting a collaborative and collaboration strategy to extend their market share. For example, PathogenDx, Inc. encompasses a strategic sales and repair delivery partnership with Zef Scientific in Canada in July 2019.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market is segmented into:

oDNA

cDNA

On the basis of Application, the Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market is segmented into:

Genomics

Proteomics

Agricultural biology

Environment

Drug R&D

Gene expression and SNP analysis

Cancer/oncology

Others

On the basis of Region, the Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global DNA/gene microarray market are Microarrays Inc., Lifegen Technologies LLC, Life Technologies Corp., LC Sciences, Biometrix Technology Inc., Sequenom Inc., Roche NimbleGen Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., and Affymetrix Inc.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 DNA/Gene Microarray Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: DNA/Gene Microarray Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global DNA/Gene Microarray Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global DNA/Gene Microarray (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global DNA/Gene Microarray (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global DNA/Gene Microarray Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America DNA/Gene Microarray Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DNA/Gene Microarray Business

Chapter 15 Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

