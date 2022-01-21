Antacids Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-Term Business Planning

Antacids Market

The report provides a detailed global Antacids market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antacids Market By Drug Class (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Antacids are the most used for treating dyspepsia discomfort, sour stomach, acid indigestion, and stomach upset. As they start to work in seconds, they're used to relieve the symptoms in the fastest way. Antacids are available in convenient chewable tablets or as a liquid and are available without any prescription. Also, the antacids are low-prices making antacids a popular product.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Top impacting factors:

The rising rate of senior citizens is increasing significantly and the geriatric population is dealing with acid reflux. In the elderly population, the acidic issues are recurrent and infrequent, patients like this often suffer from several symptomatic disorders, like erosive esophagitis, Barrett esophagus, and esophageal cancer, where a combination of therapies are used for the treatment and the use of antacids significantly rises in cases like this.

There is also an evident growth in e-commerce and is likely to increase the demand for antacids through online retailing channels in the past few years. Consequently, the rising popularity of e-commerce and rush in the number of online medicine providers is expected to impact the overall growth of the market positively.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Antacids market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Antacids market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Antacids market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Antacids market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Major players analyzed include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, and WellSpring Ph

