Swab Market Set to Show a Drastic Surge with the Demand till 2028 | Puritan Medical Products, Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swab Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Swab Industry.

Swab Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Swabs play a major role in advanced health care, as they are related of surgery and medicine. It is largly used in first aid kits, for cleaning wounds and at the injection site. Swabs are made from absorbent materials, sometimes associated with chlorhexidine, cetrimide, iodine, or alcohol which give them medicinal properties.

Global Swab Market: Drivers

Swabs are used to clean wounds and disinfect pre-injection sites. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is likely to drive the requirement for surgical procedures, which is likely to boost the market growth. As per the American College of Cardiology Journal (JACC) December 2012, approximately 40% of people over the age of 25 in the United States are diagnosed with hypertension, and the number of hypertensive patients increased from 600 million in 1980 to one billion in 2008.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of injuries related to road accidents and falls has led to the growth of the global swab market in the estimated period. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) Factsheet 2018, about 20 and 50 million people are injured in road accidents worldwide every year. Road accidents are the main reason of death of people between the ages of 5 and 29, and more than 1.35 million people die each year worldwide from road accidents.

Global Swab Market: Regional Analysis

The growing elderly population in North America is susceptible to cardiovascular disease is likely to drive market growth in the forecast period. According to the American Heart Association, in December 2015, approximately 85.6 million Americans were afflicted with some form of cardiovascular disease, and about 50% of African and American adults were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, with about 48% of women and about 46% of men.

Furthermore, due to the high incidence of cardiovascular disease, which leads to angioplasty and other surgeries, North America holds the leading position in the global swab market. As per the American Heart Association, 2016, cardiovascular disease kills approximately 17.3 million people worldwide each year, with an estimated 23.3 million people dying of cardiovascular disease by 2030.

In addition, key players in the market focus on getting U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for new products in diagnostic tools. For example, Parsagen Diagnostic Inc. approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PartoSure test in April 2018, which includes a vial containing sterile flocked swab, lateral flow test strip, and extraction solvent.

The size of the global swab market was valued at US$ 578.6 million in 2017, and during the estimated period (2018-2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.6%.

Global Swab Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Test Type, the Global Swab Market is segmented into:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Swab Market is segmented into:

Alcohol Swab

Cotton Swab

Dry Swab

Gauze Swab

On the basis of Shaft Type, the Global Swab Market is segmented into:

Aluminium

Propylene

Others

On the basis of End User, the Global Swab Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Microbiological Laboratories

Academia and Research Institutes

On the basis of Region, the Global Swab Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global Swab Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global swab market are Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., AdvaCare Systems, Cleancross Co. Ltd., FI Medical MWE, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Copan Diagnostics, Inc., and Puritan Medical Products.

