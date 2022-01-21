Chicken Based Ingredients Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth 2030

chicken based ingredients

The rise in global consumption of chicken is a major factor driving the growth of the chicken based ingredients market. The surge in demand for convenience

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicken Based Ingredients Market generated $1.36 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.98 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Chicken based ingredients are derived from chicken through a variety of processes, including rendering and extraction. Chicken based ingredients are used to enhance the flavors and textures of the dish. These are also used in pet food and as a food supplement.

The rapid evolution of consumer preferences is one of the major factors driving innovation in the food & beverage industry. At the moment, market trends for chicken based ingredients indicate that demand for these ingredients is expected to experience an increase in the coming years, owing to a steady rise in the number of health-conscious people around the world, as well as surge in awareness about the benefits of these ingredients. As a result, in recent years, chicken-based ingredients have grown in popularity.

Absolutely Free | Get Sample Report (Full Insights in PDF - 273 Pages) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14195

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown restrictions, the supply chain has been disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to shortage of raw materials in the application industries such as food & beverage, biodiesel, and food supplements. Distribution channels such as hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores were closed during the lockdown. This led to reduced sales volumes and impacted the overall revenue of the industry. As stores open post-lockdown, the market is expected to recover steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global chicken based ingredients market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the fat segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including protein, broth, and oil.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global chicken based ingredients market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and online sales channels.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share of the market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14195

Leading players of the global chicken based ingredients market analyzed in the research include Bare Bones, Brodo, Borough Broth, International Dehydrated Foods Inc., Broth of Life, Epic Provisions, Lonolife, Kettle and Fire Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Manischewitz, Proliver, Sanimax, Piermen B.V., Stara Foods and Symrise AG.

