Resveratrol Market Size Projected To Record $131.0 Mn By 2030 | Botaniex Inc., Evolva, Honghao Herbs, Good-Yg-Biotech

The resveratrol market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for resveratrol

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resveratrol Market generated $71.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $131.0 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by resveratrol as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of the resveratrol in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health and other chronic and cardiovascular disease has also contributed towards resveratrol market growth.

Additionally, the aging population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of cosmetic industry in the countries like Japan, Latin America and others. According to WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. Thus, this in turn is likely to offer immense opportunity for the growth of resveratrol market from the cosmetics industry during the forecast period in terms of value sales.

COVID-19 scenario:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nutraceutical industry grew attributed to adoption of healthier lifestyles and focus on improving immunity by people. However, the lockdown across the globe disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global resveratrol market on the basis of product type, form, application, and region.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the liquid segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the nutraceuticals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the cosmetics segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global resveratrol market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key resveratrol market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the resveratrol market analysis includes botaniex inc., chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd., evolva, foodchem international corporation, good-yg-biotech, haihang industry co., ltd , hubei sanxin biotechnology co., limited, honghao herbs, sichuan xieli pharmaceutical co. ltd and xi'an chen lang biological technology co., ltd.

