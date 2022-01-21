Best Empirical Report on Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2022 Professional Survey Report | IMRA America, Inc.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market

Ophthalmic lasers are used to treat wide range of eye problems with little risk of infection.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmic Lasers Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Ophthalmic Lasers Industry.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Overview:

Ophthalmic lasers are used to treat wide range of eye problems with little risk of infection. Safe procedure, low-cost, critical accuracy, and convenient ophthalmic equipment have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers worldwide. People opt for ophthalmic laser treatments due to easy availability on an outpatient basis and pain free procedures.

The main components of an ophthalmic laser system include the laser console, foot pedal, and the laser delivery system. Laser is transmitted to the patient's eye by various delivery systems, which are connected to the console by a slit lamp, an operating microscope, a fiber optic cable, or an indirect ophthalmoscope. Manufacturers and ophthalmologists are conducting studies on the medical use of laser, for cataract surgery to diagnostic retinal imaging.

As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, the number of people visually impaired was estimated to be 285 million, of which 39 million were blind. Moreover, the World Health Assembly approved Global Action Plan 2014-2019 (GAP) to reduce avoidable visual impairment as a global public health problem and to secure access to rehabilitation services for the visually impaired.

Drivers:

Increasing incidence of age related macular degeneration around the world is expected to boost the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market during the forecast period.

According to WHO, worldwide, the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness are uncorrected refractive errors and cataract. About 90% of visually impaired individuals live in emerging countries, and they need an eye treatment. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), total number of persons who have cataract is estimated to reach around 30 million by 2020.

According to the same source, over 11 million Americans (aged 12 years and more) had vision impairment in 2015, which can be rectified by correcting refractive errors.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing awareness among people about ophthalmic laser treatments, and government initiatives are also expected to augment growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market. Diabetes is a major cause of retinopathy (disease of the retina). According to WHO, in 2014, around 422 million people are expected to have diabetes and the prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Restraints:

Aversion in population for laser surgery and lack of healthcare facilities in emerging countries are some major factors expected to hinder growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market.

Market Taxonomy:

By Laser Type:

Nd: YAG Laser

Frequency Doubled Green Laser

SLT Laser

Excimer Laser

Femtosecond Laser

Cyclodiode Laser

By Application:

Cataracts

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Refractive Corrections

By End User:

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global ophthalmic lasers market due to availability of adequate number of ophthalmologists, increasing research and development, and the presence of major players in the region.

Latin America is also expected to witness robust growth in the global ophthalmic lasers market due to increasing adoption of eye care services in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global ophthalmic lasers market due to increasing investment by key players in the region. For instance, China invested more than US$ 100 million in cataract surgeries since 2009 and planned to invest more in the coming future.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global ophthalmic lasers market are Newport Corporation, IMRA America, Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch & Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Lumenis, Nidek, Optotek, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, among others.

