Sleeve Labels Market To Reach USD 18.6 Billion By 2027 | Berry Plastics Group, Inc., CCL Industries, Dow Chemicals

Sleeve Labels Market Players Focus on Launching New Products to Expand Their Product Portfolio

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleeve Labels Market Players Focus on Launching New Products to Expand Their Product Portfolio , Sleeve labels come in two types: shrink sleeve labels and stretch sleeve labels, and they're used on almost all types of fast-moving consumer goods.

In terms of revenue, the global sleeve labels market is expected to reach around US$ 18.6 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

A shrink sleeve label is a heat-sensitive material that shrinks and conforms to the shape of a bottle or container when exposed to heat. The primary material used in shrink sleeve labeling today is Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol. Shrink-sleeve labels range in cost from 3.7 to 5.7 cents.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global sleeve labels market include, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., CCL Industries, Dow Chemicals, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, , Innovia Films, Klöckner Pentaplast, Macfarlane Group PLC, Traco Manufacturing, LLC, and Taghleef Industries.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global sleeve labels market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Taghleef Industries launched SHAPE360 shrink films range, featuring a new and updated SHAPE360 TDS, a solution for TD shrink sleeve labels.

Moreover, increasing investment in sleeve labels companies is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in June 2021, LongueVue Capital partnered with Traco Manufacturing, LLC to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital to fund the company's continued success.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:55pm CET, 7 December 2021, there have been 265,713,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,260,888 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 6 December 2021, a total of 7,952,750,402 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 led to rapid R&D of vaccines, other drugs, and PPE kits, which is expected to boost demand for sleeve labels in the pharmaceutical sector.

Key Takeaways

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global sleeve labels market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Accraply launched the Accraply Revolve line of seamers, which includes three machine configurations engineered to make shrink sleeve seaming simpler and more efficient.

Major players operating in global sleeve labels market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2021, Innovia Films launched a new film in its Propafilm range of transparent speciality packaging films.

