Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the same-day delivery services market size is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. Growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The same-day delivery service market is expected to reach $13.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.0%. The development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the same-day delivery services market growth.

The same-day delivery services market consists of sales of same-day delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing the delivery services within 24 hours. Same-day delivery is a quicker option and is often done when the delivered item is perishable or time-sensitive. Customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, increased customer trust, lower vehicle expenses, and so on are all advantages of this service.

Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market Trends

Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the same-day delivery services market. Major players operating in the same-day delivery services sector are focused on developing technological advancements in their services to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery of goods and services.

Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market Segments

The global same-day delivery service market is segmented:

By Type: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer-to-Customer (C2C)

By Service Type: International, Domestic

By Mode of Transportation: Airways, Roadways, Railways, Intermodal

By Application: Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global same-day delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides same-day delivery services global market overview, same-day delivery services global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global same-day delivery services market, same-day delivery services global market share, same-day delivery services global market segments and geographies, same-day delivery services global market players, same-day delivery services global market segmentation, same-day delivery services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The same-day delivery services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: A1 Express Services Inc, 1-800Courier Delivery Services, FedEx Corporation, Aramex, United Parcel Service, Deliv, DHL Group, Same Day Delivery Inc., Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier, and Jet Delivery Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

