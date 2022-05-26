DMM Energy Improves Customer Service with Quality Partnerships in Saskatchewan
STOUGHTON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMM Energy is pleased to announce they are working hard to establish partnerships that help them grow as a business in Saskatchewan and allow them to provide a better level of customer service. They have recently established several beneficial partnerships with more on the way.
In the past year, DMM Energy has established a relationship with John Deere Financial to provide their agricultural customers with a no payment, no interest program to make purchasing fuel for their agricultural equipment more affordable. In addition to this partnership, they have also recently worked with Farmers of North America to establish a community support program designed to put $40,000 back into the local community in and around Saskatchewan. Finally, the energy company is working on a potential partnership with CXN360, an agricultural exchange group. This partnership is still in negotiations and is expected to be finalized around February or March of next year.
DMM Energy is proud to serve the Saskatchewan community with the quality fuel they need, including Esso fuels like diesel, aviation fuel, and gas. They also offer tanks and tank accessories, along with Mobil lubricants, so their customers have everything they need to keep their equipment running well. Their team strives to give their customers the highest level of customer service with high-quality products that get results.
Anyone interested in learning about the quality partnerships they are establishing can find out more by visiting the DMM Energy website or by calling 306-457-2714.
About DMM Energy: DMM Energy is a full-service fuel company built by combining three established companies throughout Canada, including Doak’s Bulk Fuels, Morgan Fuels, and Marsollier Petroleum. The company has earned a reputation for high-quality customer service and doing everything they can to give their customers the fuel and related products they need. They are dedicated to growing their company to continue providing the service their customers deserve.
Company: DMM Energy
Address: 209 Railway Avenue E
City: Stoughton
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S0G 4T0
Telephone number: 306-457-2714
Elmar
DMM Energy
+1 306-457-2714
info@dmmenergy.ca
