Artificial Turf Market Size to Cross USD 4,067.36 Mn by 2028

Growing Demand for Artificial Turf from Sports Industry and Increase in Number of Stadiums to Escalate Artificial Turf Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Artificial Turf Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, and Others); Application (Residential, Commercial, and Sport),” the market was valued at US$ 2,847.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,067.36 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors and trends driving the market focus on prominent players and their strategies.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in - US$ 2,847.28 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 4,067.36 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 138

No. Tables - 59

No. of Charts & Figures - 69

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Material and Application

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Artificial turf is manufactured from synthetic fibers and made to imitate natural grass. Players in the artificial turf market are focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions, to fulfill the customer demand. Moreover, research and development activities and advancements in technologies for recycling artificial turf are likely to offer more opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Artificial Turf from Commercial and Residential Sector to Boost the Global Artificial Turf Market

Asia Pacific led the global artificial turf market in 2020. An increase in the consumer demand for having an aesthetic look to their garden and rising renovation and decoration trends are bolstering the demand for artificial turfs in this region. Additionally, the rise in residential and commercial infrastructural facilities across the region is substantially driving the artificial turf market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Artificial Turf Market

The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected many industries worldwide, including the chemicals & materials industry. The ongoing pandemic has affected the growth of the artificial turf market severely. Due to the shutdown of manufacturing units, disruption of supply chains, and raw material shortage, a massive slump in product sales was witnessed. However, the lockdown restrictions are being slowly lifted in various countries, which is expected to positively impact the chemicals & materials industries, including the artificial turf market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising penetration of e-commerce platforms is projected to boost the sales of artificial turfs over the coming years.

Artificial Turf Market: Material

Based on the material, the global artificial turf market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, and others. The polyethylene segment held the largest market share in 2020. Polyethylene is the most popular type of plastic used globally. It is highly resistant to water absorption, does not hold pet odors, and has a good combination of toughness and ductile strength. It is suitable for a variety of applications. Polyethylene grass is ideal for front and backyard applications, sports, and pets due to a combination of softness, realism, and the lack of moisture absorption.

Artificial Turf Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the leading market players are The Dow Chemical Company; Tarkett; Act Global; CCGrass; TenCate Grass; SIS Pitches; Victoria PLC; GreenFields BV; HATKO; and Hellas Construction, Inc. These players operating in the artificial turf market focus on various strategies.

The size of the global artificial turf market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves to obtain an overview and forecast of this regional market concerning all the market segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in this market.

