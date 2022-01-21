Acia-Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share in Vinyl Sulfone Market, 2021-2031
Vinyl sulfone is a reagent utilized as a raw material in the production of reactive dyes that are utilized basically in textilesROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vinyl sulfone market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.
Vinyl sulfone is a reagent utilized as a raw material in the production of reactive dyes that are utilized basically in textiles. Vinyl sulfone likewise has biomedical importance, because of its ability to act as irreversible inhibitor of a few kinds of cysteine proteases.
The Demand of Vinyl Sulfone Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Vinyl Sulfone Market development during the forecast period.
Key Segments Covered
Type
Divinyl Sulfone
Methyl Vinyl Sulfone
Phenyl Vinyl Sulfone
Vinyl Sulfone Ester
Application
Dyestuff Manufacturing
Chemical Intermediates
Proteomics
Others
Colour
Paint
Leather
Rubber
Plastic
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
The latest industry analysis and survey on Vinyl Sulfone provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Vinyl Sulfone market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Take aways from Study
The vinyl sulfone ester type to capture a major chunk, equivalent to three-fourth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 600 Mn over 2021-2031.
Among the application,the dyestuff manufacturing sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the industry over the past decade.
The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 3% CAGR through 2031.
Asia Pacific captures more than one-third of the global market share.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand forvinyl sulfones was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.
Crucial insights in Vinyl Sulfone market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Vinyl Sulfone market.
Basic overview of the Vinyl Sulfone, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Vinyl Sulfone across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Sales of Vinyl Sulfone?
Natural disasters and pandemics such as COVID-19 are unforeseen, and have affected all economies across the globe. COVID-19 has resulted in impacting the demand for vinyl sulfone, backed by the imposition of lockdowns and shrunk in demand from textile and chemical industries, which happens to be the prime consumers of vinyl sulfone.
Moreover, decreased demand and fluctuating industrial output have negatively impacted the market, which is extremely fragmented in nature. In addition to this, it is anticipated that, industrial output will reach its previous size by the third quarter of 2021, and so will vinyl sulfone demand during the forecast period.
What is the Pricing Equilibrium in the Vinyl Sulfone Space?
Vinyl sulfone prices have been steadily increasing over the past half-decade. Key players present in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are seen as major contributors to market growth.
Apart from the above-mentioned factor, foreign trade tariffs amongst powerful economies played a major governing role in deciding the global average price. Therefore, pricesare expected to increase at a nominal inflation rate over medium-run forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent vinyl sulfone manufacturers in its report:
Kiri Industries Limited
Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
Bhageria Industries Limited
Atul
Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd.
Mayur Dye-chem Intermediates Llp.
AksharChemIndia
Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.
Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing vinyl sulfones have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the recently published report of vinyl sulfone.
