Strategies For Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Players In 2022-2026 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the session initiation protocol trunking services market size is expected to grow from $13.03 billion in 2021 to $14.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The change in the SIP trunking service market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market is expected to reach $23.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. The reduction in communication costs is contributing to the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market growth.

The session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market consists of sales of session initiation protocol trunk and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is offered by a communications service provider that uses the ability to give voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the on-premises phone system and public switched telephone network (PSTN). The SIP trunking service is used for call establishment, administration and teardown. SIP trunks are sold as a replacement for the digital primary rate interface (PRI), which is based on time-division multiplexing (TDM).

Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Trends

Cloud-based SIP trunking service is a key trend gaining popularity in the SIP trunking service market. SIP trunking service providers offer cloud-based SIP or VoIP (Void over IP) that can be bought and maintained virtually without any hassle. It has reduced service cost, the provider takes all the responsibility for SIP trunks, bandwidth and the best part of a cloud-based SIP trunk is that the system can be accessed from anywhere at any time.

Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Segments

The global session initiation protocol trunking services market is segmented:

By Type: Hosted, On Premise

By Organization Size: Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises

By End User: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global SIP trunking services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 8x8 Inc., Verizon Communications, 3CX, AT&T Inc, Bandwidth, BT Group plc, CenturyLink, Colt Inc., Flowroute, Fusion Connect, Inc., GTT Communications Inc., IntelePeer Inc., Level 3 Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation, Net2Phone, Nextiva Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Rogers Communications, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Inc., Twilio Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Vonage Holdings Corporation, Voyant Communications LLC., West Corporation, Allstream Inc., Plivo Inc, Ringcentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corporation, ShoreTel Inc. and Sprint Corporations.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

