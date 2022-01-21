Synthetic Sapphire Market is Projected to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR by 2027 | Juropol Sp.z o o, Namiki Precision Jewel Co.Ltd.

Synthetic Sapphire

The Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Urbanization in the World

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Urbanization in the World , Synthetic sapphires are gemstones made by a flame fusion process that are in high demand as industrial materials due to their chemical, mechanical, optical, structural, thermal, and dielectric properties.

In terms of revenue, the global synthetic sapphire market is expected to reach around US$ 11.8 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

Natural sapphire is a variety of corundum. To produce a synthetic sapphire, the stone must have this same formula. Different methods are used to grow sapphires in a laboratory. The Czochralski Pulled-Growth process is the most effective and expensive. During this process, nutrients are melted in a crucible. Then, a sapphire seed is inserted into the molten material. The seed is then pulled out at a controlled rate. Artificially-grown sapphires are the cheapest and most popular of the two. They can be as durable as natural gemstones but are much less expensive. In addition, they are environmentally friendly, which is a major advantage. Many lab-grown stones are also eco-friendly.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global synthetic sapphire market include Juropol Sp. z o.o., Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., ILJIN Display CO., Ltd, CRYSTALWISE TECHNOLOGY INC., Rayotek Scientific Inc., Monocrystal, SCHOTT AG, Saint-Gobain, KYOCERA Corporation, and Rubicon Technology Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization in the world is expected to fuel the growth of the global synthetic sapphire market. For instance, according to World Urban Forum 10, there are currently around 10,000 cities globally. Synthetic sapphire is a very popular gem to buy. It can be produced in any shape, color, and size. The only thing that makes it more expensive is the fact that it requires more time and resources to create. However, it is much cheaper than natural stones. It has a very small environmental impact compared to natural gems. It does not cause any soil pollution or excessive greenhouse gas emissions. There are many different types of sapphire, including real, synthetic, and fake. The difference between the three is that synthetic sapphire has been heated or treated to enhance the color. It has also been used in military body armor. Because it is rare, it is very valuable. It can be purchased at very high prices. Increasing usage of synthetic sapphire in several end-use sectors is estimated to create propulsion in the global synthetic sapphire market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown measures implemented in several nations, in order to curb the rapid spread of the virus have impacted the growth of the global markets, including the global synthetic sapphire market. Moreover, the absence of labor in production plants and transport restrictions also affected the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global synthetic sapphire market, owing to the increasing incidence of disposable income in the region. For instance, according to Trading Economics, in 2019, the incidence of disposable income in the U.S. was around US$ 15.74 trillion.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global synthetic sapphire market, owing to the increasing prevalence of semiconductor companies in the region. Moreover, the increasing urbanization and urban development in the region are estimated to boost the growth of the market.

