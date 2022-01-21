Large Capacity Generators Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 5% CAGR through 2031
Continuous innovation in product specifications of large generators has increased demand across the globe.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global large generators market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years, with diesel generators remaining most sought-after. Use of large generators in power plants has also be rising across some regions.
The Demand of Large Generators Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Large Generators Market development during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments Covered
By Capacity
1-2 MW Large Generators
2-5 MW Large Generators
5-10 MW Large Generators
10-20 MW Large Generators
20-50 MW Large Generators
Above 50 MW Large Generators
By Fuel Type
Diesel Large Generators
Gas Large Generators
By End-Use Industry
Large Generators for Power & Utility
Large Generators for Oil & Gas
Large Generators for Marine
Large Generators for Airports
Large Generators for Construction & Mining
Large Generators for Manufacturing
Large Generators for IT & Telecom
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Large Generators provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Large Generators market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Factors limiting Large Generators market growth
Current key trends of Large Generators Market
Market Size of Large Generators and Large Generators Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Large Generators market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Large Generators market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Market Study
The large generators market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031.
Large diesel generators capture a major chunk, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 2.4 Bn from 2021 to 2031.
Among the end-use industries, the airports segments has been the fastest-growing one, owing increasing use of backup power systems at a majority of international airports.
North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 66.3 BPS by 2031.
The market in China, India, and Germany is expected to rise at around 5% CAGR each through 2031.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for large generators was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2.8% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.
The Market insights of Large Generators will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Large Generators Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Large Generators market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Large Generators market .
Country-wise Analysis
Will Does China Continue Influencing the Market Structure and Product Pricing?
China, the world’s eminent market for large generators will continue to affect global prospects. China’s market remains extremely fragmented with a very large number of small players competing for a shrinking pie. Some manufacturers are aiming big and looking forward to compete in the global market.
China had a global market share of more than fifty percent in 2020, which is expected to rise further by 2031. This shows the country will further its position as a leading market for large generators. Impact of rising demand from China means that manufacturers and suppliers with local know-how and expertize will benefit in a big way.
Why is Demand for Large Generators Continuously Rising across the U.S.?
The U.S. market holds a majority of the market share in North America. This is due to the fact that this region has the presence of a majority of large generator manufacturers due to easy availability of raw materials and high-end infrastructure. Also, high number of end-use industries such as oil & gas, IT & telecom, etc., is driving demand from the consumption side.
Majority of prominent players in the country have been offering rental services for end users on a project base. Such a service is very profitable for end users, as they do not have to pay for the maintenance of these large generators. However, few third-party rental service providers are actively involved in purchasing high capacity large generators, and thus, are contributing towards the growing demand.
