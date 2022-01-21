Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-destructive testing and inspection market size is expected to grow from $7.40 billion in 2021 to $8.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The NDT and inspection market is expected to reach $11.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the NDT and inspection market in the coming years.

The NDT and inspection market consist of sales of NDT and inspection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in testing and inspection services. Non-destructive testing is the method of examining, testing, or assessing products, parts, or assemblies for discontinuities or discrepancies in functionality without sacrificing the part's or system's serviceability. NDT techniques are used in production lines, on-site inspections, and fabrication units to maintain product reliability, manufacturing process, uniform quality level, and attain lower product costs.

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the NDT and inspection market. Major companies operating in the NDT and inspection field are focused on developing technological solutions for NDT and inspection to strengthen their position.

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Segments

The global non-destructive testing and inspection market is segmented:

By Technique: Magnetic Particle Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Others

By Method: Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Others

By Vertical: Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Others

By Geography: The global NDT and inspection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market overviews, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market share, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market segments and geographies, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market trends, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market players, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MISTRAS Group, Acuren Inspection Inc, YXLON International, Fprimec Solutions Inc, Baker Hughes, Applied Technical Services, TEAM Inc., SGS Group, Applus Services, Bureau Veritas S.A. and Intertek Group plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

