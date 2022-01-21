Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2022 to 2028 | ICU Medical, Medtronic INC.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Overview:

Hemodynamic monitoring systems directly measure blood pressure from inside the veins, heart and arteries. The system helps measures amount of oxygen in the blood and blood flow, as well as helps monitor health of the heart.

Drivers:

High incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) around the world is expected to fuel growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring system market. For instance, as per the American Heart Association (2018 Statistics), more than 92.1 million people in the United States have a form of heart disease or have problems that are related to stroke. In fact, one in seven deaths in the U.S. is attributed to heart disease.

Moreover, high prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma is expected to augment growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring system market. For instance, as per the report by Global Initiative for Chronic Obstruction Disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to result in 4.5 million global deaths annually by 2030.

Restraints:

Stringent regulations and lengthy regulatory validation process is expected to hamper growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring system market.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

• Vital Sign Monitors

• Pulse Oximeters

• Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors

• Central Venous Catheters

• Pulmonary Artery Catheters

By Application:

• Invasive Hemodynamics Monitoring

• Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

• Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Independent Catheterization Laboratories

By Regions:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

Opportunities:

Growing geriatric population worldwide is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, the number of people aged 60 years or older will rise from 900 million to 2 billion between 2015 and 2050, according to World Health Organization.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global hemodynamic monitoring system market are ICU Medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, PULSION Medical Systems, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, LIDCO Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Osypka Medical GmbH, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, and Tensys Medical Inc., among others.

Key Developments:

Market player are adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Moreover, players in the market are focusing on launching and developing novel products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Nihon Kohden Corp. launched announced the launch of Life Scope SVM-7200 Series vital signs monitor. The monitor allows healthcare practitioners to quickly/easily measure three vital signs, such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, and temperature.

