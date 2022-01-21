Strategies For Global Medical Waste Management Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical waste management market size is expected to grow from $16.23 billion in 2021 to $17.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The change in the medical waste management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The medical waste management market is expected to reach $20.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The rise in the use of disposable medical products in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the medical waste management market growth.

The global medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.

Global Medical Waste Management Market Trends

Recycling is expected to become a key trend in medical waste management. The ongoing medical supplies shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the need for more sustainable and recycling of medical products.

Global Medical Waste Management Market Segments

The global medical waste management market is segmented:

By Type: Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste, Sharps, Pharmaceutical, Radioactive, Others

By Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others

By Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services

By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others

By Geography: The global medical waste market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical waste management global market overviews, medical waste management global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global medical waste management market, medical waste management global market share, medical waste management global market segments and geographies, medical waste management global market players, medical waste management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical waste management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Waste Management (WM), Citiwaste, Sanpro Waste, MedPro Waste Disposal, Sharps Compliance, BioServeUSA, BioMedical Waste Solutions, PureWay Total Compliance, Medasend, Veolia Environnement, Clean Harbors, EnviCare and Battelle.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

