Corrugated Packaging Market To Surpass US$ 357.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 3.4%

Corrugated Packaging

Corrugated Packaging Market Continues To Grow With Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Packaging Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrugated Packaging Market Continues To Grow With Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Packaging Solutions , A corrugated paperboard that encloses multiple rows of air columns is used to make corrugated packaging.

The global corrugated packaging market was worth US$ 273.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4 percent in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), reaching US$ 357.6 million in 2027.

Overview:

Corrugated Packaging is the most efficient packaging solution available for many companies as its cost-effective design matches the needs of the end-users and processing requirements. The most popular type of corrugated packaging is single-face board, which is used for consumer goods. These boards have only one layer of corrugated medium between two sheets of liner paper. Corrugated Packaging provides added security when compared to traditional containers. Since no container is invulnerable to crushing or exposure to extreme weather conditions, corrugated boxes are durable. These containers can withstand drop loads and even be used for sensitive products.

Market Dynamics:

Growing inclination of end users such as food and beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors towards use of economical and eco-friendly packaging solutions is expected to propel growth of the global corrugated packaging market during the forecast period. The demand for corrugated packaging is high as these materials are sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions and they can be customized according to the needs. In July 2020, Sabert, a manufacturer of Innovative food packaging products and solutions launched corrugated and paperboard food packaging solutions in its new product line, Kraft Collection.

However, increasing prices of raw materials and availability of low cost alternatives is expected to hinder growth of the global corrugated packaging market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global corrugated packaging market witnessed a significant decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, several countries closed down their borders and stopped international travel temporarily. Implementation of lockdown due to virus outbreak has impacted manufacturing activities, supply chain, transportation and distribution of packaging products across various industries. However, the new novel vaccines’ launch and decreasing COVID-19 cases are expected to help regain hold of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global corrugated packaging market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period due to growing demand of corrugated packaging in the electronic industry. In April 2020, Samsung Electronics launched new eco-friendly packaging made from corrugated cardboard in its product portfolio of Lifestyle TV.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global corrugated packaging market during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the usage of environment-friendly products in consumers growing the demand for corrugated packaging.

Key players in the global corrugated packaging market are Menasha Corporation, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Arabian Packaging Co LLC, GWP Group Limited, Wisconsin Packaging Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Klabin S.A., TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Westrock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Pratt Industries Inc., and Rengo Co., Ltd.

