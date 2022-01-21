Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the semiconductor intellectual property market size is expected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The semiconductor IP market is expected to reach $7.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growing adoption of connected devices is expected to contribute to the semiconductor intellectual property market growth in the forecast period.

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market consists of sales of semiconductor intellectual property and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of its creator or party. Semiconductor IP is a piece of design that is a reusable unit of logic or functionality or a layout of a design that is developed with the idea of licensing it to many vendors for using it as a building block in different chip designs. There is a license fee for its usage or royalty for every device made using that piece of IP.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Trends

New technology launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor IP market. Key players in the market are focusing on new technological innovations to maintain a comparative advantage over competitors in the industry.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segments

The global semiconductor intellectual property market is segmented:

By Design IP: Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, Others

By IP Core: Soft Core, Hard Core

By Revenue Source: Royalty, Licensing

By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global semiconductor IP market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides semiconductor intellectual property market overviews, semiconductor intellectual property global market analysis, semiconductor intellectual property global market forecast market size and growth, semiconductor intellectual property market share, semiconductor intellectual property global market segments and geographies, semiconductor intellectual property market players, semiconductor intellectual property market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The semiconductor intellectual property market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies, eMemory Technology Incorporated, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Faraday Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor, Dolphin Integration, Open-Silicon, Xilinx, Sonics Inc., Fujitsu, MediaTek, VeriSilicon Holdings, Wave computing, Silvaco and Intel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

