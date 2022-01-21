Dental Equipment Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | 3M, Biolase Inc.

Dental Equipment

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights released a new market study on 2022-2028 Dental Equipment Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The global research report delivers an in-depth watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, small and macro business trends and eventualities, valuation analysis and a holistic summary within the forecast amount. Its knowledge and in-depth reports specializing in primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions of trending innovation and business policies reviewed within the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data referring to international standing and trend, size, share, growth, trends analysis, section, and forecasts.

Global Dental Equipment Market

Overview

Dental radiation equipment, dental lasers, systems and components, laboratory machines, hygiene equipment, and other devices are used to treat and manage a variety of dental disorders.

The global dental equipment market is valued at US$ 11,679.8 million by the end of 2027.

Drivers

The increased prevalence of untreated caries is expected to spur the growth of the global dental equipment market over the projected period. According to the 2019 Oral Hygiene Monitoring Report of the US Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the prevalence of untreated caries in deciduous teeth was 10% in children aged 2–5 years in 2011 and 16% in children aged 6–8 years in 2016.

In addition, an increase in the elderly population is expected to support market growth. According to the United States Census Bureau, the U.S. is projected to have a population of 77 million elderly people by 2034.

Statistics

North America dominated the global dental equipment market in 2019 with a value share of 40.0%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Restrictions

Increasing adoption of regenerative dental equipment is also expected to limit the global dental equipment market's growth. The high cost of advanced equipment is expected to hamper market growth. Devices such as cone-beam CT scans and lasers cost between US$ 50,000 and US$ 120,000.

Opportunities

The increasing number of dentists is expected to provide players in the global dental equipment market with favorable growth opportunities. According to the American Dental Association, the number of dentists working in the United States has increased from 199,486 in 2018 to 200,419 in 2019. In addition, research and development in the field of dental biomaterials should also contribute to market growth. In December 2019, LaunchPad Medical, Inc. filed half of the 20 FDA-approved patents in two locations demonstrating the safety and efficacy of Tetranite, a bone-adhesive biomaterial. Tooth stabilization of dental implants examines tooth extraction.

The global dental equipment market is expected to be $7.953.8 million in 2019 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent between 2020 and 2027, reaching $11,679.8 million by 2027.

Key Takeaways

Increasing acceptance of dental sealants will drive the global dental equipment market's growth. According to the 2019 Oral Hygiene Monitoring Report of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of children aged 6–11 and 48% of adolescents aged 12–19 had permanent dental teeth in 2011–2016. I was using a sealant.

Major market players are focusing on new product approvals and launches to expand their product portfolio. In September 2019, Planmeca USA unveiled its new CBCT imaging device, the Planmeca Viso G5, at the ADA FDI 2019 World Dental Congress in San Francisco.

Key players in the global dental equipment market are focused on approving and launching new products to expand their product portfolio. In January 2020, Dentsply-Sirona launched a grinding and milling machine with a 7-inch touch interface, an integrated camera for scanning blocks with compatible data matrix codes, and an RFID scanner for reading tool information. They released a certain CEREC Primemill. Heraeus Kulzer Inc. also launched Delara, a new tooth line that includes 16 VITA + 2 bleach shades, in November 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing to the global dental equipment market include Henry Schein, Inc., GC Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Transcodent GmbH & Co. KG, CareStream Heath, Inc., A- dec Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., 3M, PlanmecaOy, Biolase Inc., Midmark Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply International Inc., Heraeus Kulzer Inc., and Hu- Friedy Mgf Co.

