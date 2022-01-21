Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 50% Through 2026

Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the drone servicing/repair market size is expected to grow from $8.61 billion in 2021 to $13.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drone servicing and repair market is expected to reach $65.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 49.5%. The growing adoption of precision agriculture practices is expected to drive the growth of the drone servicing or repair market in the coming years.

The drone servicing/repair market consists of sales of drone services and related repairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various types of services such as surveillance, monitoring, aerial photography, mapping, and others. Drone services, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are centered on flying robots that may be commanded remotely or operated autonomously utilizing software-controlled flight plans in their embedded devices.

Global Drone Servicing/Repair Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are an emerging trend as per TBRC’s drone servicing/repair market research. Major companies operating in the drone servicing/repair industry are focused on developing technological solutions for drone services to strengthen their position.

Global Drone Servicing/Repair Market Segments

The global drone servicing and repair market is segmented:

By Type: Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training and Education

By Duration of Service: Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service

By Solution: Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions

By Application: Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition and Analytics, Mapping and Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection and Environmental Monitoring, Others

By End Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Utility and Power, Others

By Geography: The global drone repair market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drone servicing/repair global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global drone servicing/repair market, drone servicing/repair market share, drone servicing/repair global market segments and geographies, drone servicing/repair market players, drone servicing/repair global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The drone servicing/repair global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, Sky-Futures Ltd, Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc, Sharper Shape Inc, Sensefly Ltd, Phoenix Drone Services, Dronedeploy, Unmanned Experts Inc, Identified Technologies, The Sky Guys, Skylark Drones Private Limited and Edall Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

