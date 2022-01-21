Serviced Office Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the serviced office market size is expected to grow from $27.83 billion in 2021 to $33.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. Serviced office market research shows that the market is expected to reach $64.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.8%. Governments are increasingly supporting and funding start-ups and SMEs which is primarily contributing to the growth of serviced offices.

The serviced office market consists of offering of fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider and related services. Serviced office is provided with some services like dedicated receptionist, administrative support as well and facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office and services provider.

Global Serviced Office Market Trends

The serviced offices are implementing the internet of things into their services. A smart serviced office came in most of the aspects as a serviced office except that smart serviced office is equipped with sensors, interactive devices, etc. For companies that are concerned about costs, the smart serviced office provides management services with the use of technology.

Global Serviced Office Market Segments

The global serviced office market is segmented:

By Offering: Private Offices, Virtual Offices, Others

By Vertical: IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods

By Space Provider: Big Brands, Independent

By Geography: The global serviced office market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides serviced office global market overviews, analyzes serviced office market forecast market size and growth, serviced office global market share, serviced office global market segments and geographies, serviced office global market trends, serviced office global market players, serviced office global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The serviced office market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Serviced Office Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Regus, IWG Plc., Bizspace Ltd, Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Office Freedom, Serendipity Labs, ShareDesk, TechSpace, The Office Group, Breather Inc and Knotel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

