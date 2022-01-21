Cloud Billing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud billing market size is expected to grow from $5.92 billion in 2021 to $7.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. The change in the cloud billing market growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for cloud billing owing to its lower operating costs. The cloud billing market is expected to reach $15.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.5%. The rising need for lower capital and operating expenditure is expected to drive the cloud billing market growth in the forecast period.

The cloud billing market consists of sales of cloud billing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the providing of cloud-based billing solutions. The term cloud billing refers to a combination of cloud computing and electronic billing. Several firms are broadening their horizons by implementing an on-premises billing infrastructure. Cloud billing is transforming the computer system, allowing for greater billing flexibility and easier data access.

Global Cloud Billing Market Trends

Advancements in technology are shaping the cloud billing market. Major companies operating in the cloud billing sector are focused on developing technological solutions for cloud billing to accelerate business growth.

Global Cloud Billing Market Segments

The global cloud billing market is segmented:

By Type: Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning, Others

By Deployment Type: Private Cloud, Public Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Application: Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, Others

By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications and ITeS, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others

By Geography: The global cloud billing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud billing global market overviews, cloud billing global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global cloud billing market, cloud billing global market share, cloud billing global market segments and geographies, cloud billing global market players, cloud billing global market segmentation, cloud billing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud billing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aria System Inc., Amdocs Inc, Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Jamcracker, IBM Corporation, CGI Group Inc., SAP SE, Zuora Inc., BillingPlatform Corp., Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, AppDirect, Chargebee, RecVue, Chargify, Salesforce, Orbitera Inc., and Amazon Web Service Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

