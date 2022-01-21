Delivery Drone Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 52% Through 2026

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the delivery drone services market size is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.4%. The change in the delivery drone market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The delivery drone services market is expected to reach $18.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 52.3%. The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the delivery drone services market growth in the coming years.

The delivery drone services market consists of sales of drone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing contactless delivery services. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. The delivery drone service providers offer advanced services that help in various applications such as e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, and others.

Global Delivery Drone Services Market Trends

Rising approvals are shaping the delivery drone services market. Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model.

Global Delivery Drone Services Market Segments

The global delivery drone service market is segmented:

By Package Size: Less than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, More than 5kg

By Range: Less than or Equal to 25 km, More than 25 km

By Application: E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Others

By Geography: The global delivery drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides delivery drone services global market overview, delivery drone services market outlook, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global delivery drone services market, delivery drone services market share, delivery drone services global market segments and geographies, delivery drone services market trends, delivery drone services market players, delivery drone services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The delivery drone services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx, Wing Aviation LLC, Deutsche Post AG, Boeing, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmBH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone and JD.COM.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

