Alternative Data Global Market To Grow At Huge Rate Of 44% Through 2026

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the alternative data market size is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2021 to $3.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.5%. The change in the alternative data market growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for alternative data sources owing to the growing interest in stock market trading. The alt data market is expected to reach $13.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 44%. The rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to propel the growth of the alternative data market in the coming years.

The global alternative data market consists of sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide alternative data and helps in finding out the market insight. Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions. This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the financial health of a firm, industry, or nation.

Global Alternative Data Market Trends

The launch of next-generation platforms has emerged as a key trend in the alternative data market. Major companies operating in the alternative data sector are focusing on introducing next-generation platforms to deliver new and timely insights to researchers, analysts, and businesses.

Global Alternative Data Market Segments

The global alternative data market is segmented:

By Data Type: Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-Location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite and Weather Data, Social and Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web Traffic

By Industry: Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Retail, Transportation and Logistics

By Application: Hedge Fund Operators, Investment Institutions, Others

By Geography: The global alternative data market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides alternative data global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global alternative data market, alternative data global market share, alternative data global market segments and geographies, alternative data global market trends, alternative data global market players, alternative data market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The alternative data market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 1010Data Inc., Advan Research Corporation, Eagle Alpha Ltd., Preqin Ltd., Ravenpack International SL, The Earnest Research Company, Thinknum Inc., UBS Evidence Lab, YipitData, Dataminr Inc., M Science LLC, 7Park Data Inc., Convergence Inc., Geotab Inc, Jumpshot, JWN Energy, and Talkingdata.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

