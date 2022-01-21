Coworking Space Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coworking space market size is expected to grow from $13.60 billion in 2021 to $16.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth in the coworking space market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The coworking spaces market is expected to reach $30.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%. The rise in the number of startups across various industries globally increased the demand for coworking spaces, driving the coworking space market growth during the forecast period.

The coworking spaces market consists of coworking space rental revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide coworking workspaces on rent or lease. Unlike traditional office rental, the cost of renting coworking workspaces usually covers the use of related services/equipment such as office chairs and desks Internet/Wi-Fi connection, hardware, software, and others. The industry includes businesses that offer non-residential structures with amenities and facilities on a flexible rental basis.

Global Coworking Space Market Trends

The development of sustainable coworking spaces is a major trend shaping the coworking spaces market. Coworking spaces are implementing eco-friendly measures in the workplace to attract entrepreneurs concerned with environmental issues such as global warming. Sustainable practices adopted by the coworking space providers offer substantial benefits and are economically feasible.

Global Coworking Space Market Segments

The global coworking space market is segmented:

By Business Type: Open/ Conventional Coworking Spaces, Corporate/ Professional Coworking Spaces, Others

By End Use: Finance, Legal Services, Marketing, Technology, Real Estate, Consulting Services, Others

By User: Enterprises, Freelancers, Others

By Geography: The global coworking space market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coworking space global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global coworking space market, coworking space global market share, coworking space market segments and geographies, coworking space market players, coworking space global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The coworking space global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Wework, Regus Corporation (IWG Plc), Mix Pace, Knotel Inc., SimplyWork, District Cowork, Premier Workspaces, Krspace, Convene, Servcorp Limited, Novel Coworking, TechSpace Inc., SOMAcentral, HackerLab, Industrious, UCOMMUNE, Your Alley, Impact Hub, Serendipity Labs, Make Office, Green Desk, Venture X, Office Evolution, CommonGrounds Workplace and Intelligent Office and Studio.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

