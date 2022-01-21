JAY M Becomes an Overnight Sensation with the Debut Single, Livin’ Fantasy, feat NYVE
Livin’ Fantasy (feat. NYVE) is making waves in the music industry. Headphones on, people are in their own fantasy world.INDONESIA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living my life, not my life. Living it with a lie. “By. JM” Production's Livin’ Fantasy serves as a reminder that we live in the real world and are all real people.
JAY M's debut song has it all with pop genre music, beat melody, impeccable visuals, and vehement lyrics. The song brings attention to depending on yourself, fighting for yourself, and not being bothered by the world or anyone. Remove all sorrow, heartbreak, anxiety, and insecurity from your life. Don't try to be flawless or live the life of someone else. Instead, be the greatest version of yourself and be kind to everyone without expecting them to be kind to you.
JAY M is an Indonesian music producer on the rise. JAY M has been a musician (pianist) since he was three years old. He already knew what he wanted to transmit the love of music over the world without regard for language, nationality, gender, skin tone, or other factors music may bring people together. After that, he established himself as a genuine Music Producer, Beat Maker, Arranger, Engineer, and Pianist.
One happy listener sang us his favorite part of the song: "Am I livin’ a fantasy? Isn't this too much velocity? Why I just realized that there isn't a reality? All I want is just a fidelity." He shared: "I love this song, but this part hits me differently. In retrospect, it brings to me all the good and bad choices and how they evolved me. In the end, all we seek is loyalty and someone to believe in us the way we believe in them. I guess that is rare and only exists in a fantasy world."
JAY M, in an interview, shared, "This is my debut single. Therefore I want to go all out and convey a lot of things that are always racing through my head, a lot of ideas that I don't know where to put them. But I suppose there is one universal language I might use, music. This song is about everything that occurs in our lives and our environment. Many things have tainted our humanity in this modern day. The words imply that we must be strong at all times because bad things might happen without us even realizing it, and we can rely on no one except ourselves."
JAY M is off to a promising start. He surely believes in empowering his audience through powerful lyrics and knows how to connect with listeners. He is already rocking the world, and it will be interesting to see what JAY M brings in next.
Listen to the song on:
Youtube: https://youtu.be/wOqXimQCQ7U
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3MB88PhaMWFlnnjtyxGuNP?si=297a6392113b4816
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/id/album/livin-fantasy-feat-nyve-single/1595047345
For updates follow him on:
- Instagram: @jay_matth3w
- TikTok: @jay_matth3w
JAY M
"By. JM" Production
therealjasonmatthew@gmail.com
JAY M - Livin' Fantasy (feat. NYVE)