Hydrophobic Coatings Market Statistics, Size Analysis To Reach USD 2.19 Billion By 2027

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size – USD 1.45 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing production of water-repellent products has recently attracted a great deal of attention due to the broad variety of applications that these surfaces offer, anticipating favorable market growth for hydrophobic coatings. Examples of the promise of such products are stain-resistant textiles, self-cleaning fabrics, anti-fouling products, and anti-icing coatings. Additionally, the production of outdoor paints and coatings would further fuel the desire for the product. The market size of China fluoropolymer-based hydrophobic coatings is expected to increase significantly over the projected timeframe as a result of the rising regional electronics market. Increasing consumer preference for high-quality electronic goods along with rising investment in the coatings market will boost the performance of the market.

The aerospace component will be added to the whole surface of the plane, which would help to deter ice deposits from accumulation. Formed ice on the outside of aerospace machines due to higher flying altitudes and experiencing supercooled water while traveling through low-lying clouds may trigger serious problems, including drag and lift, ice accumulations may contribute to extreme transportation problem caused from the imbalances of aircraft under fast-speeds. In comparison to the readily accessible alternative of hard-wax, high capital investments in maintenance facilities, costly treatment, and degradation would hinder the competitiveness of the sector, thereby impacting consumer demand patterns in hydrophobic coatings. Emissions from overheated PTFE are harmful to humans and livestock, which may not have the same resistance to degradation that could require the growth of the industry.

Health application of repellence properties of the product against blood, tissue sheets, and fluids that easily slide off. Owing to its self-cleaning, anti-fouling, and anti-microbial effects, it maintains surgical instruments sterile and decreases the chances of infection and disease in patients, thus stimulating product demand.

Metal substrates are translucent, resistant to moisture, and robust, which has produced for corrosion mitigation. They are highly concentrated than organic chemical polymer coatings, and are electrically protective, ensuring improved water and corrosion barrier properties. Metals attract water because of the corrosion causing electromagnetic attraction. Without complexities machinery that might fuel business demand, the product can be implemented quickly and securely. They are very successful in creating robust and mechanically safe coatings and can act as a barrier as well. It has extensive usage of cement, paints, window frames & textile applications and will lead to regional demand for goods. Antibacterial and water-repellent Coatings are progressively used on textile surfaces since they are healthier and more convenient on clothing in daily life.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are :

BASF SE, 3M, PPG Industries, Abrisa Technologies, Advanced Industrial Coatings, NEI Corporation, Prelco, Nippon Paint, Aculon, and Drywired, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the product, Titanium Dioxide generated a revenue of USD 0.60 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period due to its photocatalytic properties, which, in the presence of water, produce hydroxyl-free radicals, which can turn organic molecules into carbon dioxide and water and kill microorganisms.

The glass substrate expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecasted period, as it forms an influential association with glass materials to create a molecular matrix that prevents bonding water.

The construction sectors are the major contributor to the Hydrophobic Coatings Market. The construction sectors of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 26% of the market in the year 2019, owing to rapid growth in the construction industry and continuing development on infrastructure projects.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Hydrophobic Coatings in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 33.3% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 26.2% market in the year 2019.

Market Overview:

Chemicals are required in many industrial processes. As a result, the materials and chemicals industry is inextricably linked to other sectors. When one is utilized to produce the other, there is a correlation. Other industries use chemicals from chemical makers and suppliers as raw materials.

More than 70% of chemical industry products are being consumed by other industries, with roughly 20% being used by the industry for other purposes. This 70 percent supports food and health, textiles, transportation, medications, and other sectors. Only 10% of the products are intended to be sold to the general public. The expansion of the materials and chemicals business is dependent on demand from other industries. As a result, supply is directly affected by increased manufacturing rates in other industries.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro-Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Titanium Dioxide

Application Outlook

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Oil & Gas

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client’s needs. Please get in touch with us and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.

