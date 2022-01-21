Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with his Malian Counterpart

MOROCCO, January 21 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop.

Exchanges between the two parties focused on the strong relations between the two countries, which have experienced a real boom during the Royal visits to Bamako in 2013 and 2014, said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

Bourita reiterated the attachment granted by Morocco to the stability of Mali, stressing the interest of establishing a constructive cooperation of Mali with relevant international organizations.

He also expressed the confidence of the Kingdom in the ability of the Malian authorities and forces to take measures to strengthen national cohesion and to engage in a sustainable path for peace and stability.

MAP 20 January 2022