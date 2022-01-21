Morocco Records 9,061 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, January 21 - Morocco reported 9,061 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 5,313 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,630,999 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,036,874, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,046,592 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,078,002, while recoveries increase to 996,047, i.e. a recovery rate of 92.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2,540), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2,133), Marrakech-Safi (945), Fez-Meknes (943), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (842), Souss-Massa (665), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (333), Eastern region (227), Draa-Tafilalet (167), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (109), Guelmim-Oued Noun (108) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (49).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,047 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with twenty two new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (12), Souss-Massa (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Marrakech-Safi (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases increased to 66,908 , including 562 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 20 January 2022