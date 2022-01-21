Tourism: Emergency Plan Aims at Safeguarding Jobs, Supporting Companies in the Sector (Minister)

MOROCCO, January 21 - The Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatima-Zahra Ammor, on Thursday, said that the emergency plan to support tourism, amounting to 2 billion dirhams, aims at safeguarding jobs and supporting businesses in the sector.

"Given the health crisis, and in light of its impact on the tourism sector, the government, in consultation with professionals and all stakeholders, has put in place this emergency plan which aims to safeguard jobs in the sector, support businesses facing financial constraints and prepare them for the recovery phase of tourism activity", Ammor said.

This plan is based on five concrete measures namely the extension of the payment of the fixed compensation of 2,000 MAD during the first quarter of 2022 for all the employees of the tourism sector, tourist transporters and classified restaurants, as well as the postponement of charges due to the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) for 6 months for these employees, Ammor underlined during a press briefing of the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, held by video conference, at the end of the Council of Government's meeting.

These measures are also reflected, by a moratorium on bank payments for a period of up to 1 year, for hoteliers and tourist carriers, which interim interest will be paid by the State for a period equivalent to the months of non-activity in 2021, as well as the first quarter of 2022.

Also, the State will exempt hoteliers and take charge of the business tax due in 2020 and 2021, and grant a subsidy to the hotel sector, for a total amount of 1 billion MAD, to support hotels in the resumption of their activities in the best conditions, the minister noted.

This support is intended for all hotels wishing to resume their activities immediately as soon as the borders reopen, she stressed.

MAP 20 January 2022