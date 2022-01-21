'MoroccoTech' Carries Morocco's Vision and Aspirations in Digital Sector (Minister)

MOROCCO, January 21 - The national brand "MoroccoTech" carries the vision and aspirations of Morocco in the digital sector and meets the guidelines of the New Development Model, said Thursday, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Ghita Mezzour.

In a presentation on this new brand of promotion of the Moroccan digital sector, presented at the Council of Government convened by video conference, Mezzour stressed that Morocco is a major regional digital hub with the best technological infrastructure on the continent and excellent talent and successful startups in the digital industry, one of the largest global industries in growth potential.

According to a statement read by Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council, Mezzour noted that the importance of this initiative lies in the conglomeration of the digital ecosystem around a unified identity, in addition to the promotion of the achievements and accomplishments of Morocco in this area to attract local and international investment.

After its launch on January 14, "MoroccoTech" has received encouraging and motivating feedback, including interest from international investors and national and global institutions, she noted, stressing the need to take steps to enable Morocco to take more advantage of opportunities offered by the digital domain.

MAP 20 January 2022